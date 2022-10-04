Proposed Trade Sees Bulls Swap Coby White for $38M Former Champ

The Chicago Bulls are set to begin their preseason slate with a tile against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 4. But their outlook for the season remains very much in question with Lonzo Ball’s injury playing a major part in that.

An offseason chock full of roster changes in the Eastern Conference that could have the Bulls fighting for a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

Bulls vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas opted for continuity.

But he has left himself options should he choose to pivot. Karnsivoas has also said that he is always looking for ways to make the team better. While that logic meant mostly standing pat this summer, it could mean something different depending on how the Bulls start. And there is even a potential deal that could make sense either way.

Kyle Kuzma Could Fit Bulls

“[Kyle] Kuzma is a capable combo forward who averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists last season,” writes Heavy’s Sean Deveney. “He is not a great defender but his contract is reasonable, at $13 million this year with a $13 million player option for next season. It’s not certain what he will do with that option, but there’s a strong chance he could opt out, leaving the Wizards to seek to get something for him now.”

Deveney is not alone in that thinking.

In a conversation with an Eastern Conference executive, the subject of Kuzma to the Bulls came up.

“[The Wizards] need to cut out some salary but obviously they want to do that while also adding someone young to the mix. The Bulls are, again, in the market for depth at the position so there is a possibility…That could be a Coby White destination.”

Bulls Get:

Kyle Kuzma

Wizards Get:

Coby White

Derrick Jones Jr.

2nd Round Pick

White has been a popular subject of trade speculation after reports he has been on the block for the last year. There is some question whether or not they were truly shopping him given their high asking price and the needs of the roster.

Jones Jr. was somewhat of a surprise re-signing at the time. But being able to package his deal with another to bring back something of value proves it was a means to an end.

The 2nd-round pick would have to be in 2027 to ensure that it conveys due to previous dealings.

Kuzma’s Potential Impact

The most important thing is whether or not Kuzma could be available. If the Wizards are in line with the thinking of Marcus Atkinson from Bullets Forever, the answer is “yes” meaning the Bulls could still make sense.

“Once again, we are in this situation of potentially overpaying a player that can probably be replaced with a much cheaper, more efficient option. I like Kuzma, but I don’t know if it makes sense for him to be the 3rd option on THIS team. When he was the 3rd option on the Lakers during their championship run a few years ago, he was playing next to Lebron [James] and Anthony Davis. There is no one in front of Kuzma that is quite at Lebron’s and Davis’ level so you are already expecting a lot more from him than he had to contribute as a Laker.”

While there is still no Davis or James-level players on this Bulls roster, they could be better set up to provide enough support around Kuzma to take advantage of his versatility.

Especially is what Kuzma displayed last season was legit.

The first highlight of the @WashWizards 2022-23 season: Kyle Kuzma THROWS IT DOWN!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/o090QMcLMz — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) September 30, 2022

“The other part of this is I am not sure how effective Kuzma will be next to two players in Beal and Porzingis, who are expected to have a lot of the offense run through them. Last year, I actually thought Kuzma found the ability to be more effective playing with the ball in his hands.”

Kuzma posted a career-high 24% usage rate last season while seeing a career-low 49.2% of his two-pointers come by way of an assist. It resulted in a career-high in assists (and rebounds) as well as nearly a block per game. That may sound like a negative but it could work well with the plans for the 2022-23 Bulls.

The Bulls are implementing more “randomness” into their offense which is supposed to translate into touches for multiple players.

“If he’s going to have the ball less in his hands,” Atkinson asks, “why not get someone who is more adept at being a catch-and-shoot type at a cheaper option? It’s time to sell high, let someone else pay him.”

Weighing Kuzma’s Value

It is indeed paying Kuzma that could be an issue. As the executive noted to Deveney, the Bulls “do not want to mess” with the luxury tax.

Still just 27 years old, Kuzma could be an interesting piece to pair with Zach LaVine if the Bulls decide they could and should make a move. He already has a pre-existing relationship with Alex Caruso and training camp invitee Kostas Antetokounmpo from their days with the 2020 NBA champion Lakers.

The scenarios that would have to play out make this move even more unlikely, though, it could make sense for both sides. That is a conversation to have closer to the February trade deadline where the Bulls already have plans to be active in some capacity.

Every game until then will be an evaluation.