Coby White Cuts His Hair and Twitter Goes Wild (PHOTOS)

The Chicago Bulls need to make some changes after a disappointing 2020-21 season. Point guard Coby White has already made a personal change to his appearance.

The 21-year-old point guard shaved his long locks and went with a much shorter look similar to the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum. Take a look at White’s new look via images posted by Ross Martin of Inside Carolina:

Former #UNC point guard & current Chicago Bulls guard Coby White has cut his trademark hair pic.twitter.com/brurPWbX9m — Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) May 19, 2021

Here is some of the reaction to White changing his look:

I love the new look, @CobyWhite. It goes great with your beautiful smile! 💙 — Denise (@goheels1984) May 20, 2021

That top right photo he kinda looks like Denzel 😬 — HaroldPlayz White Sox (26-16) (@HaroldDowns8) May 20, 2021

Don’t like it. He needs his hair pic.twitter.com/FlJHGPdVOx — Craig Smith EXP REALTOR (@craigsmithsells) May 19, 2021

So…how long will it take for NBA 2K to have White’s new look in the game. Many of the modders are probably already taking snapshots from the images in the tweet above.

White’s look is indeed a clean new approach. He looks older and more mature, and it’s funny because most Bulls fans would love to see the talented guard’s game continue to shave the excess turnovers from his game.

Will White Be on the Trade Block?

While White closed the Bulls’ season playing well during the final month, the team would still be better off finding a more natural fit for the point guard position. If and when Chicago decides to upgrade at point guard, what will that mean for White’s spot on the roster?

Some see him as more of a sixth-man who comes off the bench to give the team an instant source of offense. That’s undoubtedly a valuable role as players like Lou Williams, Jamal Crawford, and this year, Jordan Clarkson has proven how impacting an elite scorer can be off the bench.

Chicago could also elect to make White available via trade, especially if moving him would land them a draft asset while also clearing some cap space.

In two seasons, White has averaged 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists while connecting on just under 36% of his threes and almost 41% of his shots overall. In his second season in the league, White showed noticeable improvement in his shooting, rebounding, and assists numbers.

Turnovers and defensive IQ were a problem, but he appeared to be gaining a handle on his shortcomings after returning to the starting lineup following Zach LaVine’s bout with COVID-19.

Did the Bulls see enough for them to decide to maintain White’s presence on the roster, or will he be used as trade bait? We’ll likely find out the answer to that question over the next couple of months.

Working in the Offseason With Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams

Meanwhile, White and rookie Patrick Williams have seemingly committed to joining LaVine for some offseason development. LaVine told the media he’d extended the invitation to the Bulls’ two young up-and-coming players.

Zach LaVine says he has already extended invitation to Coby White and Patrick Williams to work out with him for stretches of the offseason. And it sounds like an open invite to others on the #Bulls too. — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) May 17, 2021

It would appear the foundation is being laid for Chicago to have a successful season in 2021-22 as there is some definite chemistry between the core. We’ll find out if White remains a part of it once teams start to call to get a feel for his availability.

