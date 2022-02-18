Bulls Rewarded for Faith in Young Guard Since Trade Deadline Decision

It’s been over a week since the NBA trade deadline has come and gone. The Chicago Bulls ultimately chose not to make a move at the deadline and, instead, hung on to their young pieces.

The decision to not make a trade was a surprise to some because of how many injuries the Bulls have been dealing with and how shorthanded they have been in the frontcourt. The team did add Tristan Thompson from the buyout market this week to help their frontcourt depth.

The Bulls have been getting some good injury news. Zach LaVine got a positive update on his left knee and Alex Caruso could return to basketball activities shortly after the All-Star break.

That news isn’t the only good thing that’s happened for the Bulls since the trade deadline. The decision to hold onto one of their young players has immediately paid dividends for the team.

Coby White on Fire

One of the most popular names that came up in trade talks involving the Bulls was third-year guard Coby White. The team ultimately made the decision to keep White and since then he’s been playing some of the best basketball of his young career.

In the four games since the deadline on February 10, White has been averaging 23.3 points per game and has been on fire from the field. He has shot 21-for-33 from 3-point range for 63.6% and 31-for-55 from the field overall for 56.4%.

It hasn’t just been White’s scoring though, he’s been stuffing the stat sheet for the Bulls. He’s been averaging 6.25 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1 steal per game. All of those numbers are significant increases on White’s season averages.

So what’s been the difference for White in these last few games? An NBA assistant coach told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney ahead of a Facebook Live appearance.

“To me, he had the injury to start the year, they had rebuilt the whole team and he was kind of an afterthought in that. They add Lonzo Ball, they add DeRozan, they add Caruso, they get off to a good start without Coby. He really seemed to be struggling with, what is my role here? He definitely got more comfortable as an energy guy who can break down your defense and get in the lane. He has made adjustments to his shot, too, he is a smoother shooter.

“But he has been inconsistent and I think the trade stuff got to him. It would get to any young player. Watching him these last few games, he has his confidence back. And look, it was smart not to trade him now. If they do want to move him, let him be part of the stretch run, let him be part of the playoff run. Now, his value is going to be much, much higher.”

New Role

Those points are certainly good ones. White has had to go through a lot of changes with his role in Chicago and it seems like he’s starting to get comfortable in his new role.

White has started the last two games for the Bulls, but ultimately as the team gets healthier he’ll move back to coming off the bench. His ability to score off the dribble and off the catch makes White a versatile scorer, who can be huge for the Bulls.

White’s ability to handle and get in the lane will also create opportunities for his teammates. If he can continue to exceed in the new role then White will be an important piece for the Bulls for the rest of the season.