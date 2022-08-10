Bulls Could Fill Void with Former No. 2 Pick Seeking Comeback

Many Chicago Bulls fans will remember the great debate of 2008 – Derrick Rose or Michael Beasley? That was the question the Bulls’ front office was tasked with answering ahead of the NBA Draft.

Would they take the homegrown phenom? Or the more prototypically built phenom with a few more red flags?

The Bulls selected Rose, Beasley went second to the Miami Heat, and the rest is history.

But Chicago now finds itself in a position where it could use many of the skills that Beasley offers. Perhaps they should re-visit John Paxson’s old notes and kick the tires on the veteran to fill a void.

Road to Redemption

Beasley has been on the comeback trail since January after an unexpected three-year hiatus from the NBA. The 6-foot-9 forward was supposed to join the Brooklyn Nets in the Orlando bubble in 2019-20.

He tested positive for COVID after going to the hospital for food poisoning and the contract was voided.

Since then, Beasley told HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, he has kept his head down working.

That journey saw him take the court with Derrick Jones Jr. which the current Bulls high-flyer shared on his Instagram on July 30.

He’s also joined his fellow NBA brethren in taking to the pro-am circuit to get work in.

Michael Beasley was toying with these defenders

Beasley played in Ice Cube’s “Big 3” league this summer.

But, at 33 years old, Beasley should still have a lot to offer an NBA team and the Bulls have already shown interest in a similar style of player.

Last We Saw

Beasley averaged 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in his last full season in which he made 74 appearances for the New York Knicks in the 2018-19 season. He shot 50.7% from the floor and 39.5% from three-point range in just over 22 minutes per game.

He averages 12.4 points on 46.5% shooting (34.9% 3P) with 4.6 boards and 1.3 assists in his career.

The Bulls pursued Danilo Gallinari earlier this offseason but lost out on the veteran forward to the Boston Celtics leaving Chicago still in need of a stretch-4. Gallinari, who was taken four picks after Beasley came off of the board in 2008, is the better shooter.

But Beasley’s career numbers are close enough that he could be a reasonable fallback option.

He has done multiple stints overseason (from 2015 to 2016 and 2019) but could only get on the floor for one minute with SIG Strasbourg during the 2021 season.

At his peak, Beasley averaged 19.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while starting 78 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2011. He has surpassed the 70-appearance mark five times in his career.

That could be significant for a Bulls team that battled injuries last season.

Is There a Need?

The Bulls do not currently have any open roster spots barring a trade. But to make room, the Bulls could waive either Tony Bradley or, less likely, Marko Simonovic. They do have a two-way spot open. But Beasley has too much experience for that.

Chicago also only rosters four players standing taller than 6-foot-7.

Only one of them – starting center Nikola Vucevic – has proven three-point prowess and none offer the kind of potential offensive versatility Beasley could bring.

Play

He can score inside and outside – his three-point efficiency is 3.5% better when he takes more than 1.0 threes per game –, put the ball on the deck, and has even played a fair amount of small-ball center which the Bulls did not address externally next season.

The other benefit Beasley could bring may not be to himself directly.

Attitude is Contagious

There is a fine line between toughness and recklessness. Beasley has straddled that line at times in his career. He has had some character concerns in the past. But those seem to be behind him.

The Bulls don’t have any players that even come close to that and we have seen moments where they could use one.

Take when Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen fouled Alex Caruso forcing the latter to miss a chunk of last season for example. Not that you want anyone fighting. But it is easier to envision Beasley getting into someone’s face after something like that than any current Bulls player.

Bradley tried to be that guy and failed and Simonovic is still not NBA-ready.

Drummond profiles as that type physically. But he already struggles with foul troubles and, as the Bulls’ most significant offseason addition, is too important.

Michael Beasley need to be in the league

Beasley is overqualified for that role. But his situation could make him the perfect low-risk, high-reward flier the Bulls should be looking for — even as another push for their most important starter — if they are as committed to this group as they have shown.