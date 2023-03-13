DeMar DeRozan Makes Bold Claim About Bulls’ Former Top Pick

Veteran Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan thinks teammate Patrick Williams is like Superman.

“You ever see the ‘Superman’ movies,” DeRozan asked, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “He’s on Earth, has these great powers but doesn’t know how to hone in on them, maximize them. It’s kind of that thing. That’s where Pat’s at right now.’’

Williams finished a win over the Houston Rockets with just three points on 1-for-3 shooting from the floor. He added one assist and three blocks but, to DeRozan’s point, the effort belied what has been an ascension for Williams over just under the last month. Since Valentine’s Day, Williams is averaging 11.2 points on 70.5% true shooting while knocking down 56% of his looks from beyond the arc and sporting a plus-21 plus/minus.

Williams has posted six double-digit scoring outings in that span.

DeRozan, who has been a mentor to Williams since arriving last season and who took the former fourth-overall pick under his wing for a “summer from hell” this past offseason, is always good for a quality analogy. This time, he compared his young ward’s development to the growth of a plant.

“You just can’t water it one day and the next expect it to grow,’’ DeRozan said. “You have to keep putting sunshine on it, tending to it, caring about it. Other plants grow faster than others, but you gotta stick with it. That’s all it is with him.’’

Williams began the season in the starting lineup but has found his footing coming off of the bench and away from the specter of playing alongside all three of DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic which Williams has admitted before can be somewhat daunting even as he has pushed himself to be more aggressive.

“It’s hard not to be confident when you have teammates always on your a** about staying aggressive and shooting the ball,’’ Williams said, per Cowley. “I think it just comes down to me, quite honestly. Just my mindset coming into the game, staying aggressive. It’s not going to happen if I don’t make it happen.’’

DeMar DeRozan ‘Envious’ of Patrick Williams

“I tell Pat all the time, I’m envious of his hands,’’ DeRozan said. “I wish I had his hands, athletic ability…he has so many traits, and it may take one at a time for it to come together. But when it comes together, I tell him all the time, he won’t lose it.”

The six-time All-Star – who has taken a similar role with rookie Dalen Terry – also fell back on a more common comparison from Williams’ rookie season.

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

“I hate comparing guys to other guys, I seldom do it, but he reminds me of Kawhi,” DeRozan said, per Cowley. “I know that’s been thrown out there, but his build, the way he moves, everything. Kawhi’s one of the greatest players to play this game, and that’s high praise right there. That’s what I see Pat becoming.’’

Leonard is a two-time champion, five-time All-Star (and All-NBA selection), as well as a seven-time All-Defensive pick. Lofty goals indeed for the uneven Williams, though their counting stats are close enough to justify it.