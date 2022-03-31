Bulls Star Dominates Key Category With ‘Short-Term Memory’

The Chicago Bulls picked up a much-needed win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night 107-94. The win for the Bulls was sparked by a big fourth quarter where they outscored the Wizards 32-21.

The win for the Bulls puts them in sole possession of fifth place in the Eastern Conference at 44-32, a half-game in front of the Toronto Raptors. The fourth-quarter play by the Bulls in the win and this season has largely been because of their star DeMar DeRozan.

DeRozan is Clutch

In Tuesday night’s win, DeRozan scored 14 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter. This type of performance has become the norm for DeRozan this season.

According to statmuse.com, DeRozan is far and away the NBA leader in fourth-quarter scoring this season. In 70 games the Bulls star has scored 587 points in the fourth quarter this season. The next closest player is Giannis Antetokounmpo with 491 points.

DeRozan is also averaging the most points in the fourth quarter with 8.4 points per game. Giannis and Kyrie Irving are slightly behind at 8.2 points per game.

DeRozan has become one of the most clutch players in the league. After the win over the Wizards, he was asked about how he approaches the fourth quarter.

“I’ve learned to have a short-term memory when it comes to missing shots,” said DeRozan, “you just got to keep going. I understand you can’t be perfect and you’re not going to make every shot. For me, especially in the fourth quarter I just try to erase whatever happened the previous three-quarters shot-wise and just try to focus in and hone in at a different level.”

“I feel a switch when the fourth quarter starts. It becomes a different game for me. I try to approach it mentally – you know everything will pick up and I do the opposite. I try to slow down.”

It’s no question that DeRozan’s approach in the fourth quarter has been successful this season. The five-time all-star’s name has even popped up in MVP discussions at times this season. While he won’t win the MVP award, DeRozan could earn a spot on an All-NBA team this season.

One thing is for sure, DeRozan has been the Bulls MVP this season.

Closing the Season

The Bulls have six games left in the regular season and it’s a tough stretch of games. According to tankathon.com, the Bulls have the second-toughest remaining schedule in the league. During the final six-game stretch Chicago will play six playoff teams including a three-game stretch against the Heat, Bucks, and Celtics.

It’s unlikely the Bulls will be able to land a home playoff series at this point since they are two and a half games behind the Sixers for fourth place. However, Chicago definitely doesn’t want to fall into the play-in round, they are currently just a game and a half ahead of the Cavaliers who are in seventh place.

This tough stretch for the season is a chance for the Bulls to clinch the best playoff seed possible. It’s also an opportunity for Chicago to gain some confidence heading into the postseason.