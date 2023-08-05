Analyst Floats Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan as Potential Replacement Former MVP

If the Chicago Bulls are going to take the next step forward as an organization which means going from playoff hopeful to a perennial contender, they might need to think outside the box.

“Is there a way to do a DeMar DeRozan to Philly, some assets to Chicago, James Harden to L.A. deal,” pondered Sam Vecenie on the “Game Theory Podcast” on August 3. He did not stop there, though.

“Is there a chance Chicago could just want James Harden, and see him on an expiring contract as a better fit than DeMar DeRozan? … I think that it’s the most palatable option.”

Bulls get:

– James Harden

Sixers get:

– DeMar DeRozan

The short answer here is probably no and there are myriad reasons why, and the biggest reason may be availability. While both players have one year left on their respective contracts, it can be argued that only one of them has lived up to expectations if not exceeded them over the last several seasons.

Both players turn 34 years old in August.

But DeRozan has made 150 appearances over the last two seasons with the Bulls, earning his fifth and sixth All-Star nods in the process. Harden has made 123 appearances as injuries have caught up with the 10-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA selection, and former MVP.

But, what could be more concerning, is that he has forced his way off a team via trade twice in the last three seasons and is eyeing another move this offseason.

Sixers have been clear that they will “entertain” trade conversations for James Harden. They’re looking for a player that “puts them on the same percentage to win a championship.” “They have interest from the Clippers and a couple other teams.”@ramonashelburne on NBA Today pic.twitter.com/Ouo1k4VyN9 — Clippers UK (@ClippersUK) July 31, 2023

That is in direct conflict with Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas’ M.O. over the last two years, as he has pushed the relationship between roster continuity and team success. It would seem unlikely, then, that he would pivot from the current core for the mercurial Harden.

Factor in that this deal adds more than $7 million to the cap sheet of a historically luxury-tax-conscious organization and chances of seeing this one through grow even slimmer, a conclusion Vecenie and guest Mark Schindler both ultimately reach.

“I think Chicago has a warped view it its roster,” Vecenie said. “Chicago is in such a weird spot that it’s difficult for me to imagine. They don’t do logical things.”

There are some basketball reasons a potential swap could make sense, though.

Trading DeMar DeRozan for James Harden Could Boost Patrick Williams

“If they do care about getting Pat Williams more touches, and seeing what he is before committing to a larger extension with him, getting rid of DeMar and allowing Pat Williams to be in spots that are better for him…I’m intrigued by that at least,” Vecenie said

Schindler noted the Bulls’ issues with ball movement, particularly in the absence of Lonzo Ball over the last year-plus.

Harden would certainly be an upgrade as a playmaker over what they currently have.

James Harden is still an elite passer. His strong passing volume and versatility shows that he can still easily be a lead ball handler. pic.twitter.com/M2ivR4nVPK — BBall Index (@The_BBall_Index) June 12, 2023

Harden led the league in assists per game last season with 10.7 per game, adding 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals to boot. He is also a more willing and efficient shooter from beyond the arc than DeRozan (24.5/5.1/4.6) which would play right into Karnisovas’ vow to change the team’s shot profile next season after ranking 29th in frequency last season.

Williams averaged a career-high 10.2 points per game last season but admitted he wanted to be more aggressive.

He is said to prefer playing more on the wing which is unlikely with DeRozan around.

DeMar DeRozan’s Potential Fit in Philly Similar to Bulls

DeRozan is not as clean of a fit with the Sixers, however, with Schindler noting that Tyrese Maxey would have to step up as a playmaker. Maxey has only dished out 10 assists one time in his career, never more, and his career-high over an entire season is just 4.3.

Vecenie also notes that both DeRozan and Sixers star Joel Embiid prefer to operate inside the three-point line which not only cramps their respective games but also limits driving lanes for Maxey whose explosiveness is one of his best assets.

This idea also harkens back to the doubts about DeRozan’s fit alongside Zach LaVine, though they have a 71-61 record when they play together including 36-34 this past season.

The Bulls explored trades for LaVine — including holding “preliminary” talks with the Sixers — so they are open to the idea of separating the two. But they have maintained a high enough asking price for him to turn off some potential trade partners while also viewing DeRozan as close to untouchable thanks to his consistency and work with the younger players.

In the end, they seem far more likely to bet on their additions than pursue a deal for Harden.