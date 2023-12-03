DeMar DeRozan Heaps Praise on Coby White: ‘Cob Was Cob’

It may have taken five seasons, but Chicago Bulls guard Coby White is finally looking like the player the organization likely envisioned when they drafted him No. 7 overall in 2019.

Of course, that was under a different front office regime. The current regime kept only White and Zach LaVine from the roster they inherited. And they rewarded both in subsequent offseasons with new contracts. With LaVine out for the next week, nursing foot soreness, White got a chance to shine and did.

White had a team-high 31 points in the Bulls’ 124-118 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on December 2, adding nine rebounds, six assists (to three turnovers), and one steal. He also hit eight of his season-high 13 looks from beyond the arc, drawing praise from DeMar DeRozan.

“He was special,” DeRozan said after the game, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson.

Coby White is on FIRE 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/swEdL1F009 — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) December 3, 2023

“He was ultra-aggressive, ultra-confident, decisive,” DeRozan said. “Cob was Cob. We don’t get this win without him.”

This marks back-to-back 20-plus-point performances for White. He is averaging 21.9 points on 69.9% true shooting while knocking down 49.1% of his deep looks over the last seven games. White is shooting 38.2% on threes this season, up from his 37.2% mark from last season and the second-best mark of his career.

He is also attempting a career-high 6.8 shots from range.

It is quite the turnaround for White. He shot 30.9% on 5.8 threes per game over the first 14 games of the season. White averaged 11.6 points per game over that span while still feeling his way as the Bulls’ starting point guard.

His upward turn began last season and has continued this season with the aid of Bulls player development coach Peter Patton and White proving to have a strong work ethic.

Coby White: "Working with Peter Patton helped me a lot. I finally started to learn my shot. Before this, everybody said I could really shoot so nobody ever taught me how to learn my shot. I kind of just shot the ball. He’s been a big help in helping me learn my shot, why I miss." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 3, 2023

“He definitely wanted to be the player he’s showing he is,” DeRozan – who dished out a season-high 10 assists and just two turnovers to go with 24 points and five rebounds – said. “I worked out with Coby a lot this summer. His drive is amazing. He always asks questions. He’s always listening. He always wants to figure out how he can be better, how he can help.”

It was an encouraging sign in Year 1 of a three-year, $36 million contract.

DeMar DeRozan’s Playmaking Finally Helps Bulls Win

The Bulls are 55-36 when DeRozan records five or more assists in a game, per Stathead, and he has a 243-162 record all-time when he does so. But the Bulls were winless in the nine previous such outings this season.

DeMar DeRozan is playing like he did during his Spurs years. Up to 8 assists and part of a ball movement attack that has the Bulls up to 24 assists on 32 FGs — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 3, 2023

DeRozan has now logged at least 10 assists in 10 games in his career, though it is his first time doing so in a Bulls uniform. His teams were 0-9 before the win over New Orleans.

DeRozan’s adaptability with White on a heater was commended by fans.

Bulls Win Again Without Zach LaVine

Perhaps in the best display of addition by subtraction – if only for the duration of his injury – the Bulls’ logged their second win in a row with LaVine sidelined. They are now 2-1 on the season when he sits out.

They are 13-10 without him over the last two-plus seasons.

Those numbers seem pertinent as they attempt to find the best trade package for the two-time All-Star.