Former Defensive Player of the Year, Longtime Bull Retiring: Report

One of the best to ever do it in a Chicago Bulls uniform has announced his retirement from the NBA. 36-year old Joakim Noah is calling it quits after 13 years, nine of which were spent in the Windy City.

Noah was instrumental in the Bulls’ seven-straight playoff runs between 2008 and 2015. He averaged 9.7 points, 11 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 blocks, and a steal over 60 postseason games with Chicago.

An inability to stay healthy ultimately derailed his career, but when he was on the floor and in shape, Noah was among the best of the NBA at the center position year after year. He won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2014 and finished as a fourth-place finalist for MVP in that same season.

Following his time with the Bulls, Noah played a season and a half with the New York Knicks. He was ultimately waived, and his salary was stretched. Noah will be on the Knicks’ payroll through 2022 at $6.4 million annually.

The 36-year old played two brief stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and LA Clippers between 2018 and 2020 but was waived by Los Angeles in December. According to Charania, the plan right now is for Noah to retire as a member of the Chicago Bulls, fitting given his contributions on the floor to the franchise over a memorable nine-year stint.

