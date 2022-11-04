Goran Dragic Sounds Off on His Situation With the Bulls

Goran Dragic has been a solid backup for the Chicago Bulls, but he played his best game with the team to date on Wednesday night. In a mere 15 minutes of action against a Charlotte Hornets, the former All-Star scored 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting and added three assists, three boards and a block.

Meanwhile, the Bulls outscored the Hornets by 14 points when he was on the court, which was no small thing on a night that saw Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan combine to shoot just 6-of-27 from the floor.

And it’s exactly the kind of veteran boost the Bulls hoped they would be getting when he and Andre Drummond were made their sole offseason acquisitions.

For his part, though, Dragic is just happy to have landed in a situation where he’s both comfortable and being counted on to contribute, which wasn’t always the case last season as he bounced from Toronto to San Antonio to Brooklyn.

Dragic Finds a New Hardwood Home

Goran Dragic Leads The Way As Chicago Bulls Defeat Charlotte Hornets

After his weird 2021-22 campaign finally reached its merciful end, the hot rumor was that Dragic would be joining his fellow countryman, superstar Luka Doncic, with the Dallas Mavericks. It was a pairing that made a lot of sense, too, after the Mavs lost Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks.

Meanwhile, fans in South Beach were doing their best to will him back to the Miami Heat, the team he’ll likely be most associated with when he finally decides to hang up the hi-tops.

In the end, though, the Windy City became the spot for Dragic. And he couldn’t be happier to have found his way there.

“I enjoy it so much here. You get to a new team, new city, new people, and it’s such a nice vibe for me,” Dragic said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “Good communication with [Billy Donovan], who is a great coach. I just feel happy. I think that’s the most important thing, especially at the end of your career. That you’re productive and happy.”

And while he played a key role in the win over Charlotte, Dragic is happy to do whatever is required of him on a given night.

“I feel good, especially me and Billy finding the perfect balance between 15 and 20 minutes,” Dragic said. “Of course, everybody wants to play more. That’s not a bad thing. I’m just here for the team, what the team needs… Sometimes if Billy needs me to play 30 minutes, I’m ready to play 30 minutes. If he needs me 15, I’m ready to play 15.”

Dragic the Mentor

While his on-court contributions will play a role in determining how far the Bulls can go this season, Dragic’s efforts behind the scenes and in the locker room — particularly with some of his younger teammates — may be just as important to the Bulls.

“I’ve been very impressed with the investment he has made with a lot of our younger players,” said Donovan.

“At times, we can have a quiet group. His willingness to speak out and speak up is important. The way he sees and plays the game, his whole mentality is how can I get others involved and others better.”