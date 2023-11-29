Insider: Bulls ‘Would Covet’ Lakers Star in Potential Zach LaVine Trade

This season hasn’t gone as the Chicago Bulls anticipated so far. Their on-court struggles have led to uncertainty around the futures of stars DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic. LaVine, in particular, has been oft-mentioned in light of reports from Shams Charania of The Athletic that he and the Bulls are open to a trade.

Charnia’s most recent update on the situation again names the Los Angeles Lakers as a potential suitor for LaVine in a trade. But there could be an issue if he is accurate on who the Bulls might target on the Lakers’ roster.

“I expect them to express interest in Zach LaVine,” Charania said on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back” on November 28 but he’s making almost $40 million.

Charania also floated Lakers guard Austin Reaves as someone the Bulls might “covet”.

“The Bulls, I’m sure, would covet Austin Reaves in any potential Zack LaVine trade, as any team would,” Charania said. “If you’re if you’re the Lakers and you’re out there trying to pursue a third star – whether that’s Zack LaVine, anyone else that becomes available – the player that teams will ask about is Austin Reaves, 100%.”

Austin Reaves: Breaker of Ankles pic.twitter.com/tPGnVS7aYD — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 2, 2023

Reaves, like Bulls’ guard Alex Caruso, who is himself a former Laker, opened the season as the starting shooting guard. He has since moved back to the bench, a role he thrived in last season. He is averaging 14.5 points on 63.2% true shooting since the shift back.

“To this point, the Lakers have not been inclined to move Austin Reaves,” Charania continued. “I think if you’re the Lakers you’re going to take a prudent approach.”

The Lakers’ prudence could work for both sides.

Despite the Bulls’ willingness to explore their options including trades, nothing is imminent or even expected before closer to the deadline in February. That would be in time for the Lakers to include Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, or Gabe Vincent in any potential trades after both players received new contracts this offseason.

Bulls Front Office Takes Ownership of Team’s Shortcomings

The pressure to do something is palpable, enough so that it has elicited a response from Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas.

“We see what everyone is seeing and are just as frustrated,” Karnišovas said, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago on November 28. “We’re disappointed, but I’m not running from it. It’s my responsibility.”

Head coach Billy Donovan expressed similar sentiments.

“I take responsibility of where we’re at too,” Donovan said, per Johnson. “I look at myself first in terms of things I can do better to help our group. That’s my main focus.”

Donovan is 122-132 in three-plus seasons as Bulls head coach heading into their tilt versus the Boston Celtics on November 28. He is 100-119 without Lonzo Ball (including before Ball’s arrival). Ball has not played since the 2021-22 season and will miss this entire season.

Arturas Karnisovas, Billy Donovan Believed to be Safe

The statements from both Donovan and Karnisovas come on the heels of a report from Johnson on their respective job statuses.

Neither is in jeopardy of losing their jobs. Johnson does note that some changes could be coming to Donovan’s coaching staff, though. The Bulls tried to re-vamp their player development staff this offseason with little to no effect.