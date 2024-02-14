Bulls Could Lose ‘Crucial Figure’ to Hornets’ Front Office: Report

The Chicago Bulls have ridden a theme of continuity for the last three seasons. But they could soon experience a significant disruption in their operation.

“The Charlotte Hornets will begin its search for a new president of basketball operations, the team announced Monday,” The Athletic’s John Hollinger wrote on February 12. “General manager and president Mitch Kupchak will move to an adviser role within the organization once the new hire is found, the Hornets said.

“League sources have mentioned Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand, Chicago Bulls general manager Marc Eversley and New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon as the three leading candidates for the top position with the Hornets.”

Eversley came to the Bulls with a strong reputation around the league.

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas entrusted Eversley to recruit DeMar DeRozan in free agency in 2021.

The two had spent time together with the Toronto Raptors. Eversley unearthed Portland Trail Blazers swingman Matisse Thybulle during their time with the 76ers. His experience as an executive with Nike has also led to strong connections around the NBA.

Rumors linked him to the Trail Blazers president of basketball operations position in 2021.

The Hornets boast the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference and the fourth-worst record in the entire NBA at 12-41. The Bulls won 22 games the season before Eversley and Karnisovas arrived in Chicago in 2020.

Marc Eversley a ‘Crucial Figure’ for Bulls

“Despite rarely being in the public eye, Eversley is a crucial figure in the front office as the right hand to Karnišovas, providing input and guidance on roster construction, player development and trade decisions,” the Chicago Tribune’s Julia Poe wrote on February 12.

“While Karnišovas has been the ultimate decision maker in electing not to trade for any players since August 2021, Eversley’s influence has been key in the front office’s patient and methodical approach. His departure wouldn’t redefine the identity of the Bulls front office, but it would shift the conversation in the room when decisions are made.”

Karnisovas delivered the public address following this year’s trade deadline.

However, Eversley co-piloted the front office’s post-draft media availability this past cycle. And he handled their 2022 draft recap press conference alone.

Marc Eversley Has Been Direct in Messaging

Eversley does not speak often. But he does not mince words when he does. Following the 2022 draft, he spoke candidly about not finding any trade worth making to get the Bulls higher in the first round.

Like Karnisovas, he has openly stated his affinity for DeRozan. He also wants to bring the six-time All-Star back next season on a new contract.

He also issued a direct challenge to Patrick Williams coming into the season.

“This is a really big year for Patrick Williams, Eversley said during the NBA TV broadcast of the Bulls’ win over the Raptors in July 2022. “I think for us to take that next level, Patrick’s gotta grow. I know he’s put in the work this summer. He’s going to continue to put in the work…He’s really gotta take another step.”

Karnisovas and Head Coach Billy Donovan both received multi-year extensions since the end of last season.