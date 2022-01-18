NBA Trade Rumors: Analyst Predicts Bulls Making a Deadline Push for This Star

For a team that has hovered around the No. 1 spot in the East for the majority of the season, the Chicago Bulls have featured in trade chatter more than one might expect. However, given the team’s sudden proximity to an NBA title, an all-in deal at the trade deadline might be worth exploring.

And unlike some teams with designs on improving their roster, the Bulls have the assets to get something significant done.

Given the situation, Chicago has been oft mentioned as a potential landing spot for one of the deadline’s biggest prizes — Detroit Pistons star Jerami Grant.

There’s no doubting that the big man would cost a pretty penny. However, for a Bulls team that has been trotting out a replacement for a replacement at power forward, he could be a major difference-maker. As such, one analyst is expecting the club to make a hard push for the 27-year-old.

In his latest piece of trade deadline fodder, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley made a prediction for every team in the Association by “consulting our trusty crystal ball, reading all of the available tea leaves and doing a bit of forecasting.” His predicted move for the Bulls: a strong attempt at bringing Grant into the fold.

Wrote Buckley:

The Jerami Grant sweepstakes will be pricey. That shouldn’t scare off the Bulls from making a serious push to win it… Grant, who shares a history with both Bulls coach Billy Donovan and executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas, would likely cost the club [Patrick] Williams, [Derrick] Jones and the lottery-protected first-rounder owed to them by the Portland Trail Blazers, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. That’s a steep price, but not if the trade proves to be Chicago’s key to escaping the East.

Grant has appeared in just 24 games this season, but he has averaged 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest when he has been out there.

Grant Nearing a Return From Injury?

One of the potential downsides of dealing for Grant, especially for a team like the Bulls that has been hammered by injuries, has been that the big man is currently on the shelf himself. He hasn’t played in a game since December 10 after a thumb injury ultimately became surgery to repair his right UCL.

However, Grant may finally be progressing toward a return to the court.

Per an announcement from the team on Monday, Grant has been re-assigned to the Pistons’ G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. The move is an indication that he’ll be ramping up his court work in preparation for his return to play. It was previously noted that Grant would be re-evaluated six weeks after his surgery.

