Bulls’ High-Flying Free Agent Finds New Home in Western Conference

Earlier this offseason, the Chicago Bulls had to alter their plans for the 2023 NBA Draft.

That was because forward Derrick Jones Jr. pulled an about-face, opting out of the second year of his two-year, $6.6 million contract after he said publicly that he planned on returning to Chicago to finish out the deal. Now, Jones has found a new home in the Western Conference with the Dallas Mavericks, once a preferred landing spot for Andre Drummond.

“Free agent F/C Derrick Jones Jr. has agreed to a one-year fully guaranteed deal with the Dallas Mavericks,” tweeted Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on August 9, citing Jones’ agent, Aaron Turner of Verus Management Team.

Jones, 26, averaged 5.0 points and 2.4 rebounds while seeing 14 minutes per night across a career-high 64 appearances, all off of the bench.

He also shot a career-best 33.8% from deep including 41.9% from the left corner, per NBA.com.

The 6-foot-5 Jones also provided some feisty defense for the Bulls where his athletic abilities could manifest in any number of ways. He saw significant minutes at center for the first time in his career in two years under head coach Billy Donovan, too.

He will have to contend for minutes with Maxi Kleber and Grant Williams at power forward as well as trade acquisition Richaun Holmes, JaVale McGee (for now), and Dwight Powell at center.

They also traded for former Duke big man Dereck Lively II, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, from the Oklahoma City Thunder. And they acquired the No. 24 overall pick in this year’s draft, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, from the Sacramento Kings with Holmes.

Jones, the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion, will have to fight through the logjam.

Bulls Planned for Derrick Jones Jr. to Sign Elsewhere

The Bulls traded into the 2023 NBA Draft – having entered the night without a pick in either round – and selected Tennessee forward Julian Phillips with the No. 35 overall pick. Phillips is a 6-foot-6, athletic wing who posted the highest standing vertical leap at the 2023 NBA Draft Combine which was held in Chicago.

Bulls general manager Marc Eversley confirmed on draft night that at least part of the logic behind trading into the draft and taking Phillips, in particular, was Jones’ decision.

“It played a bit of a factor, no doubt, Eversley said via the team on June 22. “DJ, for everything he brought to the floor – the athleticism, the length, his ability to get out and defend multiple positions. Julian fits a lot of those same attributes.”

Phillips flashed those attributes during Las Vegas Summer League.

Julian Phillips was out there HUSTLING. 12 points against Cleveland in Summer League. pic.twitter.com/Uhezdfqd8G — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) July 13, 2023

Phillips averaged 8.8 points while shooting 52% overall and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 3.0 rebounds in over 23 minutes of action during Summer League play.

“Our group liked him,” Karnisovas said on draft night. “He’s an ex-McDonald’s All-American, freshman – 19 years old. Multi-positional defender, one of the best athletes in the draft: 43-inch vertical. He can step in right now, probably, can defend on our level.”

Bulls’ Wing Depth Improved Heading Into 2023-24 Season

This offseason, Karnisovas made sure he addressed a couple of areas that were sorely needed last season: three-point shooting and perimeter defense. That he was able to do so while getting a point guard in one of his moves, signing Jevon Carter, is a bonus.

However, adding veteran Torrey Craig also stands out for multiple reasons.

Craig, 32, brings veteran leadership, perimeter defense, and what they hope will be reliable three-point shooting after he shot a career-high 39.5% from deep last season.

He will also provide a nice fallback option for Donovan if fourth-year forward Patrick Williams fails to take the requisite steps to rejoin the starting lineup on a full-time basis out of the gates next season. But it does not have to sink the Bulls’ season this year though as it may have this past season.