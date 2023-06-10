Bulls’ Zach LaVine Stars in New Ad Promoting Gran Turismo Movie [WATCH]

It is already a blockbuster 2023 for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.

Chicago’s franchise cornerstone is doing his part to promote the upcoming Gran Turismo movie that is set for release in August, sharing his new spot in an Instagram story on June 9.

The ad sees LaVine perhaps poke fun at his reputation for having questionable handles and continues his run of national campaigns that began in earnest last season when he also signed the largest contract in Bulls franchise history – $215 million over five years.

This is not his first ad promoting the movie, though he does have lines this time.

The movie, based on the video game series of the same name, features a star-studded cast including Orlando Bloom, Djimon Hounsou, David Harbour, and former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell.

This new spot also features Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero and Houston Rockets big man Boban Marjanovic.

LaVine has appeared in several commercials for Mountain Dew including alongside New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, was a part of the NBA’s build-up to the 2021-22 campaign, and has been featured in multiple spots for CarMax. LaVine has also pitched satellite television provider DirectTV and has appeared in Nike ads.

The two-time All-Star also debuted New Balance’s Fresh Foam BB shoe when the Bulls played the Detroit Pistons in Paris in January.

The design is expected to be the silhouette for LaVine’s own signature shoe as well.

Zach LaVine Shook Off Injury Concerns

This past season got off to a rocky start for the 28-year-old LaVine as he had to play himself into shape following offseason knee surgery. But he quickly allayed fears about his health – and by extension, that contract – by making 70 out of a possible 71 appearances after missing four of the Bulls’ first 11 games of the season.

LaVine averaged 25.3 points per game and shot 37% from beyond the arc in that span and said that he did not even begin feeling like himself until around December.

He got an additional boost when the team added point guard Patrick Beverley.

What was his numbers after trade deadline?? Aww ok ✅ https://t.co/GFz7gKQFHt — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 23, 2023

LaVine averaged 27.0 points and shot 39.4% from deep over his final 22 appearances of the regular season which includes back-to-back games below 20 points and shooting 3-for-20 over the final three games to end the campaign.

The lone game he missed during that span was for rest and by head coach Billy Donovan’s decision with DeMar DeRozan also sitting out the win over the Dallas Mavericks on April 7.

It was a mixed bag for LaVine in the Play-In Tournament as he dropped 39 points, snagged six rebounds, and dished out three assists against the Toronto Raptors in the first round. But he was limited to 15 points in the second round against the eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat.

Zach LaVine May Get His Wish

One of the things LaVine was sure to bring up in his exit interview via the team’s official YouTube channel on April 15 was his desire for center Nikola Vucevic to return.

“He doesn’t get enough credit for what he does for the team,” LaVine said. “He’s one of the best centers in the league so, me personally, I’m gonna be trying to swindle him and try to keep them here as much as I can as well…We all love Vooch here and appreciate him.”

LaVine may get his wish with the Bulls and Vucevic holding early discussions on a new contract.

“The Bulls are looking to lock up the big man for the next three years,” wrote Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times on June 2.

LaVine also espoused his faith in his and DeRozan’s ability to be a viable tandem on a playoff contender all of which furthers the idea that the Bulls will once again try to add on the margins of the roster this offseason and run it back with the same core. How effective of a plan that is remains to be seen but that is what everyone involved is pushing for which is good.