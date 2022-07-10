Rapper Lil Durk Has a Wild Prediction For the Bulls 2022-23 Season

You know the Chicago Bulls are becoming a thing when local music artists are beginning to frequent their games and making news with their statements about the team.

The Toronto Raptors have Drake; perhaps the Bulls’ hip-hop representatives can be Lil Durk and Chance the Rapper. The latter was often seen at Bulls games during the 2020-21 season, and now Durk, another native Chicago rapper, is speaking on his hometown team.

Durk unleashed his full homer when he told Clutch Points’ Joey Mistretta that he was picking the Bulls to win the NBA championship.

Even the most optimistic Bulls fan is likely cringing while listening to Durk predict Chicago will walk away with the title after the upcoming season. However, it’s a great sign for the team when someone of Durk’s notoriety is repping the team.

It may not seem like it, but the overall perception of the Bulls organization is changing, and part of the indications of that change comes when guys like DeMar DeRozan sign with Chicago as a free agent. It is seconded when players like Zach LaVine sign max contracts to stay in the Windy City. To a lesser degree, but still noteworthy, when a casual but famous NBA fan like Durk spits their name when asked for his NBA title prediction, that’s further proof things are moving in the right direction for the Bulls.

You Have to Love Dalen Terry’s Vibe

Bulls rookie Dalen Terry has an infectious personality on the court. He plays with excellent energy on both ends of the floor. He also appears to be a player that fans will find easy to love. Take a listen to his comments and peep his energy after the Bulls pulled out a close one-point win over the Dallas Mavericks in their Summer League opener.

Terry fouled out and had six turnovers in his first contest, but he did show flashes of the ability that enticed the Bulls into using the No. 18 pick in the first round to select him out of Arizona.

Terry played a team-high 30 minutes scoring 9 points with 5 rebounds and 6 assists. Terry also had a block while converting 3 of his 7 shots from the field and missing his only three-point attempt. The hope is that he will continue to develop and find himself a spot in the Bulls’ rotation early in the regular season.

Will Coby White Be Traded?

A group of Bulls players was on hand to show support in the Summer League debut. Among the group, there was the Bulls’ fourth-year guard Coby White. Throughout the offseason, White has been the subject of trade rumors, but he remains a Bull for the time being.

As we move closer to the start of the NBA season, the potential trade of White is one of the major storylines for Bulls fans to follow. In addition to drafting Terry at guard, the Bulls also signed veteran point guard Goran Dragic. Those moves seem to imply the Bulls were shoring up the roster in preparation for a White trade, but it hasn’t materialized.

If the Bulls can trade White to acquire a veteran big man who can hold down the fort as Patrick Williams’ primary backup–at least until undrafted rookie free agent Justin Lewis is ready–that would be an excellent find for Chicago.