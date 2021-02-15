Bulls Break Silence on Interest in Trading for Pelicans Point Guard

As the NBA trade deadline nears, the Chicago Bulls are in a position to make a push for the playoffs, trailing only two games back from the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Bulls (10-15) are in the midst of an evaluation year under a new front office. While first-year coach Billy Donovan has gotten great individual returns as the group has fared well in a new system, the new regime will look to move on from some of the former tenant’s pieces and begin to build a roster of its own.

Who will move on from Chicago is still unclear as the front office has been relatively quiet. However, the franchise did pull back the curtain on its interest in trading for New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball.

Bulls Express Interest in Lonzo Ball

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Bulls have interest in Ball but have not had a dialogue.

Here’s what he wrote as of Feb. 15:

Among the teams that have interest in Lonzo Ball and could pursue him: The Bulls, sources said. The sides so far have not had dialogue, per sources. Ball, 23, represents a starting point guard who is entering restricted free agency in the offseason. Ball, a two-way guard, has averaged 13.4 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 37.8 percent from 3-point range.

While it is a menial report, sources sharing the interest with Charania is an important development given Chicago has kept its cards close to its chest throughout its evaluation of the team.

Would it Cost Coby White?

Coby White’s role as the point guard would be nixed if Ball came to the Bulls, however, he would likely still remain an integral part of the team. Ball presents what Chicago is looking for in a two-way floor general, while White could thrive in a combo guard role and present a lethal backcourt trio with Ball and Zach LaVine.

However, the Pelicans could likely be looking for a strong shooting guard to add to the frontcourt combination of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram and would ask for either Zach LaVine or Coby White in return for Ball.

A simple one-to-one trade likely won’t get a deal done for Ball, however, the Bulls could offer draft picks to sweeten the deal for New Orleans.

A Deal Could be Sealed by Trade Deadline

One reason the Bulls likely haven’t been vocal in the trade market is the ongoing evaluation of the team. Many veterans are playing well like Lauri Markkanen, Thad Young and LaVine while young core players are finding their way.

The group has exceeded expectations after a dismal start to the season and likely warrants a closer look at who is secure with the team approaching the trade deadline.

Any action approaching the trade deadline will likely come with plenty of consideration as the transition will be vital in the new front office’s success moving forward.

