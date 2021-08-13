Lonzo Ball Delivers in Introductory Bulls Press Conference [WATCH]

Arturas Karnisovas and the Chicago Bulls‘ front office’s offseason efforts came full circle on Friday afternoon, with both DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball introduced to fans and the media in the Windy City.

But it’s the point guard, not the four-time All-Star, who’s drawing the most buzz.

And Ball didn’t disappoint with his comments Friday, sounding both thankful for the opportunity to play in Chicago, and ready for the task ahead with the Bulls.

LIVE: Lonzo Ball Introductory Media Availability https://t.co/WfA5M595sl — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 13, 2021

The 23-year old guard is coming off of his fourth career season, where he averaged 14.6 points, 5.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Chicago acquired Ball from his previous team in a sign-and-trade deal on the first day of free agency.

It cost them veterans Garrett Temple and Tomas Satoransky, as well as cash considerations and a 2024 second-round pick.

Lonzo on Bulls: ‘They Wanted Me for Me’

When speaking with the media on Friday, Lonzo Ball didn’t acknowledge (via 670 The Score) the tampering investigation surrounding his signing, but did recognize the Chicago Bulls’ interest in him, that dates back to last season:

They were the team that stood out that really wanted me for me. At the end of the day, I want to go somewhere where I’m appreciated and I can play my game. And I think that Chicago is the perfect place for that.

He’s certainly right in that Arturas Karnisovas and the front office wanted him.

Chicago and New Orleans held talks for Ball at last season’s trade deadline, but they ultimately fell through.

The Bulls were hesitant to include serious draft compensation in a deal with the Pelicans, after sending two first-round picks to the Orlando Magic in exchange for All-Star center Nikola Vucevic.

Chicago believed they’d be in position to outprice New Orleans come Ball’s restricted free agency this summer.

Consider it a gamble that paid off, and in a big way, at that.

As far as whether he holds any ill-will towards the Pelicans, Ball wouldn’t say. He believes everything happens for a reason:

The way I live my life, I think everything happens for a reason. Everything plays out how it’s supposed to play out. I think at this point in my life, it was time for me to be a Chicago Bull. I’m happy to be in Chicago.

And if you’re asking his thoughts on the road ahead in the Windy City?

I think the sky is the limit. I think we have a lot of different pieces. We just gotta take it one game at a time, one day at a time. Mold as a unit and go from there. I don’t want to put any boundaries. I just want to go there and play, have fun and win games.

It’s hard to do any more for your value with the fans than Lonzo Ball did in Friday’s press conference.

He’s also made a fan in one of his new Chicago Bulls teammates too, apparently.

DeRozan Talks Lonzo Ball

If fans aren’t as excited about DeMar DeRozan, a four-time All-Star, joining the Chicago Bulls, it’s likely justified.

No team he’s ever played on ever lived up to its regular season expectations, and he’s only once made it out of the second round of the playoffs in 12 years.

But perhaps in this new role with the Bulls, he can rewrite the narrative surrounding his fit on modern NBA rosters.

DeRozan cited the signing of Lonzo Ball (via NBC Sports) as an in-part catalyst to his ending up with Chicago this summer, in his own press conference Friday:

I’ve been a fan of his. I remember watching him play in high school, through college. And since he’s been in the league, it seemed like he hasn’t really been let free to be the player that I believe he is. Coming to this organization once I saw him sign, and seeing him having that opportunity for the first time in his career, was something that I definitely wanted to be a part of.

He’s setting lofty goals early for the 23-year old guard, ones Bulls fans everywhere are certainly hoping he can meet, if not transcend next season:

The dynamic that he (Ball) brings to the court on both ends is tremendous. He’s a hell of a point guard, a hell of a player. And for him, I think you’re definitely going to see the best out of Lonzo this upcoming year.

If the Chicago Bulls’ fandom wasn’t already itching for the 2021-2022 season to start, they certainly are now.

67 days to go, folks.

