Lonzo Ball is ‘Eyeing’ Chicago as Landing Spot: Report

No team has been linked to a player more ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline than the Chicago Bulls have been with point guard Lonzo Ball. Can they get a deal done by Thursday?

In the long run, that may not be the deciding factor in a potential future that sees Ball suit up for Chicago.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst hinted on Monday night that no matter what happens at the deadline, the 23-year old guard may have an interest in the Bulls that succeeds just the second leg of this season:

Chicago is where I think Lonzo has his eyes on.

The NBA Insider was a guest of Twitter personality Rob Perez’s on Radio Roulette, a weekly vocal forum held via the platform’s newest feature, Spaces.

Ball is averaging 14.2 points, 5.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game this year as a starting member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Chicago Can Sign Ball This Offseason

If the New Orleans Pelicans opt to hold on to their starting point guard, it might prove better for Chicago in the long run, to make another run come the offseason.

This entire saga between the Bulls and a Lonzo Ball deal has been a seesaw, with the front office going back and forth, weighing the likelihood of their signing him outright this offseason.

He’ll be a restricted free agent, so to secure his services for next season and beyond, all Chicago has to do is sign him to an offer sheet that reaches heights the Pelicans would prefer to avoid.

It might not be that difficult, with over $75-million already committed to Brandon Ingram, Eric Bledsoe, Steven Adams, and Zion Williamson next season.

If the Bulls could land Ball without giving up any additional assets or young talent, they’d only be even better suited for his future tenure in Chicago.

But trust that they won’t be the only team in his ear come his restricted free agency. All of the Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets, and New York Knicks have been rumored as potential suitors.

Bulls Have Made Offers for Lonzo

There have been a flurry of recent reports revealing the offers that have been discussed between Chicago and New Orleans. Talks continue to be ongoing, with no agreement in sight.

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports has reported that at some point between December and now, a Lauri Markkanen-Lonzo Ball deal swap had been on the table.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported on Sunday that the Pelicans turned down a Bulls offer consisting of Tomas Satoransky and multiple second-round picks.

He suggested that they’d want more from Chicago, but it’s unclear what. It’s likely that if Ball is truly interested by the idea of joining up with thee Bulls, it may have gotten to the team front office.

If that’s the case, don’t expect connecting rumors to stop anytime between now and Thursday at 3 PM EST.

