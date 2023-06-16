Eastern Conference Powerhouse Could Be Trade Destination for Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine and Jimmy Butler together on the same team?

It would be a nightmare scenario for Chicago Bulls fans, but recent reports surrounding both the Bulls and the Miami Heat have made it a possibility.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on June 15 that the Bulls “have started contacting teams, quietly gauging the trade interest in” LaVine, a two-time All-Star and the team’s leading scorer. As it happens, the Heat are in the market for a star player who can score.

“They’re going to explore seeing what the star market is out there,” NBA insider Shams Charania said about the Heat on FanDuel TV on June 13. “There’s been some level of understanding that (the Heat are) trying to get Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo just another piece that can take the load off, especially during the regular season.”

Count Elias Schuster of Bleacher Nation Bulls among those who thinks the two teams could at least have a conversation.

Heat & Bulls Might at Least Have a Convo About LaVine

Zach LaVine shot 68% at the rim this year (per Cleaning the Glass), one point off a career-best. For someone who has always had a thin frame, LaVine can generate a ton of power at the basket when he needs to. Some examples of finishing through contact vs. the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/TJvZtXghJ5 — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) April 14, 2023

“There is no denying they are in a good position to attract stars yet again after making two Finals appearances in four seasons. Not to mention, they currently have the kind of assets needed to make a deal work,” Schuster wrote about the Heat on June 13. “If the Bulls were to enter sell mode this offseason, I have to imagine the two parties have at least one conversation. And I think we all know around whom that conversation would center.”

Two days later, the Bulls are reported to have gone into sell mode. Just the thought of sending LaVine to South Beach has to make many Bulls fans cringe.

In 2017, the Minnesota Timberwolves sent LaVine, Kris Dunn and the No. 7 overall pick — a pick that turned into budding star Lauri Markkanen, who the Bulls also later traded away — to Chicago in exchange for Butler and the No. 16 selection that year.

“LaVine would give the Miami Heat the kind of reliable secondary scorer it surely needs,” Schuster added. “He would provide the spacing and shooting necessary to give Butler the room he needs to work, as well as the active off-ball presence that could slide in well around a solid playmaker in Adebayo.”

So, what might the Bulls get in return for LaVine, who is due over $40 million per year each of the next three seasons?

Tyler Herro, Draft Picks Miami’s Likely Comp

Charania also discussed Miami’s potential trade chips, led by shooting guard Tyler Herro. “Tyler Herro. They have three first round draft picks. That would be the base of the type of package that you’d need to go get a superstar player,” he said.

The 28-year-old LaVine averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 77 games last season (stats via ESPN).

Herro, who is only 23, averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 67 games. He missed the postseason after breaking his hand, but he’s coming off back-to-back 20-point seasons and he has shown a good deal of potential. Miami could also add sharpshooting forward Duncan Robinson to any potential trade package.

Still, Schuster admitted LaVine-to-Miami probably won’t happen.

“My best guess would be that Chicago tries to speak with several other candidates first if a big splash is on their minds,” Schuster noted. “Top teams in this year’s lottery like the Hornets (No. 2) and Trail Blazers (No. 3) should undoubtedly be at the top of their wishlist.”

That’s true, but it’s equally true the Bulls, who don’t have a first-round pick this year, could use some draft capital. Schuster also noted there has been smoke surrounding the Heat and LaVine before. Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype wrote in early January of 2023 that some NBA executives thought the Heat would have interest in trading for the Bulls star.

Stay tuned, Bulls fans. It could be an eventful summer, and it’s just getting started.