Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic to Bulls? Insider Sounds off on Chicago’s Chances

The Chicago Bulls (42-38) will have some work to do this offseason whenever it ultimately comes. Barring some magical run, their chances of reaching the NBA Finals stand at less than 1.0 percent, per FiveThirtyEight.

This does not mean their season was a failure despite what some may say after the Bulls were the top seed in the East for about two months but have been one of the league’s worst teams lately, ranking 26th in net rating over the last 15 games.

What it does mean is that, on top of Zach LaVine’s new contract, they will have to find a way to improve their roster on the margins despite being over the cap which will limit with whom and how they can make the necessary changes.

That doesn’t mean they won’t try or that they cannot succeed.

One hopeful possibility that has become popular for many reasons is Denver Nugget star and reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic, though, at least one prominent NBA insider doesn’t see it.

Why the Joker?

The 2022 MVP finalist is averaging 27.1 points on a career-best 66.1 true shooting percentage with 13.8 boards and 7.9 assists. He has almost single-handedly kept the Nuggets afloat with injuries to Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr while becoming the first player in NBA history to record 2000 points, 1000 rebounds, and 500 assists in a single season.

That isn’t the only reason the Bulls could keep tabs on Jokic, though, it is enough.

Arturas Karnisovas, the architect of these current Bulls, was in the front office that drafted Jokic in the second round and as he developed into the force that he is today in a story via K.C. Johnson and NBC Chicago, that has Bulls ties.

“In Karnišovas’ first draft while working for the Nuggets, Denver actually engaged with the Bulls in a draft-day trade that netted them the rights to Gary Harris and Jusuf Nurkić in exchange for the rights to Doug McDermott. Jokić arrived the same year from the second round.”

Johnson goes on to say that Karnisovas established many strong bonds during his time in Denver and that Jokic was surely one of them.

However, as we find out every trade deadline, it takes two sides to make a deal happen.

The Feeling is Mutual

On a personal level, Karnisovas (and general manager Marc Eversley) were hired in part because of their “people skills”, their ability to form long-lasting relationships was a key in landing DeMar DeRozan and has helped elevate the organization’s reputation. The previous regime often did the opposite.

That doesn’t sound like it would be an issue with Karnisovas when it comes to Jokic, the Serbian big man had glowing things to say about the Bulls boss in the story from Johnson.

“I just have a long relationship with him. He’s from Europe so (we) have a similar mindset. He’s a great guy to have,” Jokić said. “This is a new challenge for him. I’m looking forward to see what he’s going to do. They have an All-Star this year [Zach LaVine] so that’s a good thing. I wish him all the best.”

Those are kind words and, given Jokic’s contract situation, not insignificant.

He’s heading into the final year of his contract and is eligible for a “supermax” extension worth up to $260 million this offseason. That is where the good vibes would seem to end for Bulls fans who might be hopeful the team can swap in Jokic for embattled big man, Nikola Vucevic.

Vucevic has struggled this season to adjust to being a third option, especially after Lonzo Ball went down.

Shams Says No

The Athletic’s senior NBA insider, Shams Charania, was a guest on ‘Unfiltered’ with David Kaplan and the Bulls were an obvious topic. In the segment, they got into ways the Bulls could improve this offseason.

Kaplan offered up Jokic’s name, for many of the reasons mentioned above, and Charania was pretty quick to put the notion to bed.

“Well, I don’t see any scenario where Nicola looks elsewhere. I mean, he’s eligible this summer, Kap, for a five-year, $260 million supermax contract. Safe bet the Nuggets will probably put that on the table for him. Like you said, he’s a favorite this year to be back-to-back MVP. So that offer most likely will be there for him. And so there’s a lot of expectation around the league that Nicola Jokic is happy in Denver, wants to be in Denver long term.”

That is about as definitive as one can get with Charania going so far as to express Jokic’s happiness in Denver and desire to stay long-term.

Kaplan’s summary of having to draft a talent like Joker, who was taken 41st overall back in 2014, to get one is spot on. Fortunately, they have someone in Karnisovas, who has proven to be up to the task before, running things.

This could still be another explosive offseason.