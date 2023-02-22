Patrick Beverley Says He Chose Bulls Over Western Conference Powerhouse

The Chicago Bulls were rumored to be interested in adding Russell Westbrook on the buyout market, but instead, the team elected to go after Patrick Beverley instead.

The 34-year-old point guard started 45 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this year before getting traded to the Orlando Magic, who subsequently waived him. Now, Beverley, a Chicago native, returns home to play for the Bulls, who will be his fifth NBA team.

On the February 21 episode of the Pat Bev Podcast, Beverley explained his reasoning for joining the Bulls, noting he is a fan of Bulls head coach Billy Donovan. “I like how he goes about things,” Beverley said about Donovan.

The newest member of the Bulls also revealed he turned down a chance to play for the reigning national champs.

Pat Bev Says He Chose Bulls Over Warriors

“It was between Golden State and the Bulls,” Beverley said. “The Bulls have been after me the last couple years … I felt like Bulls were the best fit. I appreciate Golden State. I appreciate the opportunity that was there if it was there. It worked out the way it was supposed to. God’s plan.”

Beverley averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 26.9 minutes a game while shooting 40.2% from the field and 34.8% from downtown during his stint with the Lakers (stats courtesy of Basketball Reference) and he also admitted playing time might have influenced his decision.

“It’s always good to play with a lot of great talent in Golden State, but they’ve got a lot of guards over there, you know?” Beverley explained. “So I figured I can make a playoff push with the Bulls right now and kind of pump them up a little bit. The East kind of weak, you feel me? Not to disrespect anybody from the East, but a lot of people went to the West. So I’m excited, I’m excited.”

The veteran guard also says he’s ready to be a leader in the locker room.

“You know me, I’m going to be on Zach LaVine’s ass, I’m going to give him all the energy he needs. Destroy people. Me and DeMar DeRozan, we’re good. (Nikola) Vucevic, I’m excited, man, I’m really excited.”

Bulls Criticized for Needing Pat Bev to Give Team a Boost

On the February 21 episode of 670 The Score’s Bernstein & Holmes Show, co-host Laurence Holmes and guest host Anthony Herron discussed the Bulls’ addition of Beverley, and Holmes posed an interesting question.

“What does it say about the way this Bulls team was constructed that you need to find someone like this at this point in what is seemingly a lost season?” Holmes wondered.

“It doesn’t speak well of the mentality that Zach LaVine has played with, that DeMar DeRozan has led with,” Herron replied, also wondering what effect Beverley could have with just over 20 games remaining in the regular season.

“It doesn’t speak well to the roster that (Bulls vice president Artūras Karnišovas) AK has built,” Herron added.

“The idea that you have to go outside the house to find someone to come in to your house and say: ‘Guys, your house is burning down?’ … I’m not expecting any sort of miracle,” Holmes added.

The Bulls are currently seven games below .500 and in 11th place in the East, so Holmes has a point. Still, for Pat Bev, playing for the Bulls is extremely meaningful.

“I get to rep my city on my chest,” Beverley said. “If you think I went hard for other teams, just imagine how I’m gonna go hard for this one.”