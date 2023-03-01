Bulls’ Guard Has Blunt Comment on Past With Lakers: ‘That S*** Was My Decision’

New Chicago Bulls point guard Patrick Beverley has shed some more light on the events that ultimately led to his return to the Windy City.

The 34-year-old veteran inked a one-year, $8 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers at the start of the 2022-23 season, and he started 45 games for L.A. this year before getting traded to the Orlando Magic, who subsequently bought out his contract.

On a new episode of “The Pat Bev Podcast With Rone,” Beverley said he wanted to tell his listeners and fans everywhere what “really, really, really went down in L.A.,” before revealing it was his decision to leave the Lakers.

Pat Bev on Leaving Lakers: ‘That S*** Was My Decision’

Beverley, who was born in Chicago, said on his pod that he wanted to explore finding a better home heading into the trade deadline. He also noted that folks who thought he was traded because the Lakers wanted to move him are mistaken.

“I don’t mean cup of tea type of s*** but to some people, it could be that Pat Bev got traded, in all reality it was like, ‘No I didn’t like what was going on, and let’s find a better home for me,'” Beverley said. “Not: ‘OK, he ain’t good enough, let’s get rid of him.’ All that s— was my decision. … That was my decision. They honor my request. But, at the same time, (because) of my request, I’m sitting here without a home. You know what I’m saying? It just hit a little different.”

Beverley also noted he would share more details about his time with the Lakers on later podcasts. “We’ll dive into that a little later,” the Bulls guard said about his time in purple and gold. “We’ll dive into that a little deeper later on in the season when I take care of a little more business, before I get to telling everybody the spades in my hand.”

Pat Bev Explains What He Brings to Bulls’ Lineup

Marshall on Simeon😮‍💨 Pat Bev with a nasty block on Kendrick Nunn! pic.twitter.com/5VlLRJIoG0 — ChicagoBullsCentral™ (@BullsCentraI) February 26, 2023

The Bulls are 2-1 since Beverley joined their starting lineup, and the Pat Bev Effect has been impossible to ignore. What’s the Pat Bev Effect? “I’m able to impact games with energy,” Beverley said. “I play with my energy and my teammates rally with me.”

Beverley is just 2-of-7 from 3-point range since joining the Bulls, but his defense and passing have been definite assets. “His talk is really uplifting and inspiring and positive,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said about Beverley, per CHGO Sports. “There’s not negativity. If he’s getting on players at all, it’s lifting them up.”

The #Bulls' two best defensive performances of the season based on points allowed have both come in the two games since Patrick Beverley has arrived. The Nets' 87 points Friday and the Wizards' 82 points today are Bulls opponents' two lowest-scoring games of the season. — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) February 27, 2023

“I’m just trying to win. That’s all I’ve ever tried to do,” Beverley said on his pod, adding that he has gone far in the league by being an unselfish player. “I’m out there: ‘OK, get me the ball, so I can get the people who need to get the ball in better positions without exhausting 10, 12 dribbles.”

Now, Pat Bev is playing for his home town team, and he couldn’t be happier about it.

“It worked out,” Beverley added about landing back in Chicago. “For me, it always does.”