Patrick Beverley Sends Strong Message to Ayo Dosunmu After Taking Starting Role

In many ways, the Chicago Bulls signing Patrick Beverley should help Ayo Dosunmu.

“Get him confidence, man,’’ Beverley said, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s a long season; it wears on you. With the change in the roles, for young guys, older guys, my position is it’s not competition. ‘You’re the future point guard. My job is to help you get there faster.’’’

Beverley came in and Dosunmu was promptly sent to the bench. It’s the second time the Bulls’ opening-night starting point guard has been demoted this season.

He hasn’t regressed (outside of his three-point efficiency) so much as he’s stalled – his numbers are very similar to his rookie season to the point where he’s again averaging 8.8 points per game. But Dosunmu has been a consummate professional – something he proved as a second-round rookie thrust into a starting role after multiple injuries, most notably to Lonzo Ball who remains out and could be out through all of next season.

That certainly adds extra emphasis to Beverley’s words, especially as Dosunmu gets set for restricted free agency this offseason.

The 22-year-old Chicago native has kept his head, even encouraging his teammates.

“I sent a text out in the group chat today early and just trying to explain the urgency of the season,” he said during his walk-off interview on ‘Bulls Postgame Live’ on NBC Sports Chicago following a win over the Charlotte Hornets on February 2. …“Every game matters. We can’t afford to drop any games. We have to go out there and play like each game is our last. And we did that tonight and that’s just my mindset the rest of the season. Try to go out here and finish the rest of the season strong and go out with a bang and just try to keep winning and keep building great habits for our team.”

That is encouraging stuff from a young player who may never be a true lead guard but has proven to be an asset in the NBA.

Patrick Beverley Boosting the Bulls Veterans Too

It doesn’t take much to give Zach LaVine a confidence boost but Beverley certainly has, and it’s been from the very beginning.

“Give credit to Pat for coming here and giving us a jump of life, vocal leader, energy, and give us credit for understanding the situation and going out there and playing desperate,’’ LaVine said, per Cowley. “I feel like I’m supposed to be doing this. You put the work in, trust the work, understand what you put into the game, and the game rewards you. It helps us get wins. Keeps us on the attack.’’

LaVine’s resurgence began long before Beverley arrived.

But Beverley’s outspoken nature can rub some the wrong way but he has been embraced by his new teammates on his hometown team.

Bulls Have to Back Up Patrick Beverley’s Antics

Right out of the gates in their March 29 tilt against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Bulls should expect a different team than the one they saw just a couple of days earlier, especially after Anthony Davis’ ominous warning and Beverley did this to LeBron James.

James was making his return from a foot injury and, being already highly motivated chasing the postseason, will surely be extra motivated to secure the victory.

The Bulls have to come out ready.