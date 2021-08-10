Bulls’ Patrick Williams Wants to ‘Be at the Level’ of Incoming Veteran

When NBA free agency began on Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. ET, the Chicago Bulls were quick to make headlines with the Lonzo Ball sign-and-trade. Less than 24 hours after Ball’s signing was announced, the Bulls were back in the headlines with the news of another sign-and-trade: one for DeMar DeRozan.

While the Ball signing, on its own, was already an exciting move for Bulls fans, adding DeRozan made for an even more thrilling start to free agency. But it’s not just Chicago that got psyched for the veteran addition.

“I’m excited. I think the whole Chicago Bulls nation is excited,” second-year Bulls forward Patrick Williams said of the Bulls’ offseason moves following his Summer League debut, as reported by NBC Sports Chicago. “I’ve tried to focus on this Summer League team and not get wrapped up in the people we’re getting. But I’m definitely excited to get to work in training camp and work with those guys.”

Aside from Ball and DeRozan, the Bulls are also adding point guard Alex Caruso — though only the Ball signing has been made official.

In regards to the DeRozan signing in particular, Williams not only paid the veteran wing a compliment, but he also noted his desire to learn from him.

“He’s a really good wing in this league,” Williams said. “Mostly, I want to be at the level that he’s at.”

Among the things Williams wants to ask DeRozan — who has played in the league for 12 seasons — include mid-post plays, which is telling of the young Bull’s desire to perhaps play a more aggressive offensive game this upcoming season.

Williams Makes Summer League Debut

With no Summer League last year, this year’s Summer League is Williams’ first one, and he wasted no time making an impact. Though the outcome wasn’t favorable, a 94-77 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, Williams, who started the game, looked dominant. In the first quarter alone, he put up eight points and five rebounds.

According to Jamal Collier of the Chicago Tribune, “Williams said he felt more agile and has more core strength than last season.”

He finished the game with a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds to go along with three assists in 35:27. His shooting wasn’t the most efficient, going 6-of-20 from the field with 0-for-7 in the second half. But the 20 field goal attempts are proof of Williams’ aggressive offensive play.

“I put so much work in,” Williams said, per the Chicago Tribune. “Our coaching staff, our (player development) guys were locked in for me all summer. We worked all summer. To make the moves and do the things I did out there, it came naturally, honestly.”

Other Bulls Stand Out in Summer League Opener

Although Williams’ double-double was the lone one of the game, Devon Dotson, who is on a two-way contract, put up an impressive stat line in the Bulls’ Summer League opener as well — which was also his first Summer League game.

Dotson’s 16 points led the way for Chicago. The guard shot 5-of-11 from the field, 1-for-2 on 3-pointers and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe in addition to four assists, seven rebounds and a steal.

Bulls rookies Ayo Dosunmu and Marko Simonović also started for the Bulls. Dosunmu struggled to score efficiently, going 2-of-8 from the field, but posted six points, six rebounds and two assists.

Meanwhile, Simonović had an efficient 13 points in 15:05. The 2020 draftee got to the free throw line six times, making five of them, and added five rebounds and a steal.

