Bulls’ Lose Former Top Draft Pick for Rest of Season: Report

Another Chicago Bulls player has bitten the proverbial dust, ending their season early.

They entered the year with Lonzo Ball already ruled out for the year. And they lost Zach LaVine before the trade deadline. The latest is fourth-year forward Patrick Williams. He had been nursing a foot injury and remained without a timeline to return.

“Injury Update: Patrick Williams, who has been sidelined since Jan 25 with initial bone edema in his left foot, recently underwent routine subsequent imaging revealing the progression of his foot stress reaction,” the team announced in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on February 23. “He will undergo surgery and be out for the remainder of the season.”

It’s the final blow in what was a disappointing campaign for the former No. 4 overall pick of the 2020 draft.

Williams averaged 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists this season.

The 6-foot-7 forward is the team’s best defense against big, athletic wings and one of the team’s best shooters. He is shooting 39.9% from downtown for a Bulls team that ranks 19th in three-point efficiency and 22nd in attempts.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan noted that Williams had not begun running following the team’s return from the All-Star break.

He did not suggest that they were considering surgery at this point.

“Patrick is doing the light, slow ramp-up. Everything they do is going to be based on his pain and what he can tolerate,” Donovan said, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson on February 20. “He has responded really well and done well. But on some of the things he has done, he has felt it mildly. And they’ll be cautious.

“They just want to make sure on the ramp-up, where if he continues to feel pain, they have to pull back.”

Williams has now appeared in 71, 17, 82, and 43 games to start his career.

Bulls F Patrick Williams Anticipated ‘Big Year’ Ends Prematurely

This was also a big season for Williams. Not only is he heading towards restricted free agency after the season, but General Manager Marc Everesley also issued a direct challenge to him.

“This is a really big year for Patrick Williams, Eversley said during summer a league tilt against the Toronto Raptors in July 2023. “I think for us to take that next level, Patrick’s gotta grow. I know he’s put in the work this summer – he’s going to continue to put in the work…He’s really gotta take another step.”

Williams’ scoring and rebound were both down slightly from last season.

He did set a new career high with 1.5 assists per game. But he has failed to develop as expected from a top-five draft pick.

Bulls’ Roster Getting Smaller

Donovan said the Bulls needed a “big forward” before the trade deadline with injuries to Williams and backup Torrey Craig. He also recruited veteran Danilo Gallinari. Gallinari spurned his former head coach for the second time in as many seasons, joining the rival Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bulls had an open roster spot.

Instead of adding a player that fits what Donovan said they needed, they converted international rookie swingman Onuralp Bitim’s two-way contract into a standard one. Bitim is 6-foot-6.

Bitim, 24, should help the three-point-hungry Bulls. But the losses are mounting from a personnel standpoint. Their hold on ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings also took a hit with their loss to the Boston Celtics on February 22.