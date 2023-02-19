Bulls Could Land Ja Morant 2.0 in Upcoming Draft

Should the tank party begin for the Chicago Bulls?

With a record of 26-33, the Bulls are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference at the All-Star break. They’ve dropped six in a row and have lost seven of their last 10 games, falling out of the playoff race, with hopes for a shot at competing in the play-in tournament fading with each loss.

Chicago made zero moves leading up to the trade deadline, with vice president Artūras Karnišovas admitting the team was aiming to make a push for the playoffs by keeping its core intact. That hasn’t happened, and now, many fans and several analysts are calling for the team to tank and lose as many games as possible with the aim of improving its chances at a lottery pick.

Bulls Could Land Their Own Ja Morant-Type With Top 3 Pick

The Bulls will only be able to get their first-round pick this year if they finish in the top four of the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. Any pick that doesn’t fall in the top four will go to Orlando, which is the result of Chicago’s trade for Nikola Vucevic back in 2021.

In his February 17 mailbag, Sam Smith of NBA.com was asked about the idea of tanking, and he had some very specific thoughts. “Maybe a shot at that protected top four is worth a shot now,” Smith wrote, also noting the Bulls could use a top-tier guard who could facilitate things on offense. With questions about the recovery and future of currently-injured point guard Lonzo Ball, it’s reasonable to ponder what adding a top young player might do for Chicago.

“This could be another Odom/Durant, Zion/Ja draft,” Smith wrote. “At least for the Bulls purposes, Scoot Henderson, the consensus No. 2 pick, looks perfect for what the Bulls could use, a tough lead guard who can shoot. I’m not dismissing Ball, who with his shooting and size could play off the ball. … A young, dynamic guard like Henderson could do for the Bulls, what Morant has done for Memphis.”

Scoot Henderson Promises to Be Unique Player

Henderson became the youngest player in G League history in May of 2021 when he signed with the Ignite. The 19-year-old is averaging 17.7 points, 5.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 29.8 minutes a game in the G League this season. He’s shooting 45.5% from the floor, but his 3-point shooting needs work, as he’s hitting just 28.0% of his shots from downtown. He’s expected to be a top-3 pick in the upcoming draft.

“I feel like my best strength is to drive and kick, to go 100 miles per hour and still be able to see the whole court and make quick decisions,” Henderson told Hoops Hype in December of 2022. “I feel like I can damn near do it all at this point. I’m still working on my game, my three-point shot and my mid-range shot, still perfecting getting to the cup. I’m watching film to try and be a smarter player and be a better defender. I’m getting better on defense.”

When asked which current NBA player he gets compared to the most, Henderson says he gets comparisons to Russell Westbrook, but he ultimately wants to be an amalgam of several greats.

“Right now, probably who people say over and over again, Russell Westbrook. I want to be like Andre Miller with the pace and the ability to see the floor. Pass like Chris Paul and be smart. On a skillset level, I want to be like Damian Lillard. I want to be a clash of all those guys. On defense, be like Jrue Holiday. I watch all of their film and try to be that one whole player.”

The Bulls tanking on purpose is highly unlikely, but if the losing continues, a lottery pick is within reach. Stay tuned.