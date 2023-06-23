Sixers’ $39 Million Expiring Contract Deemed Bulls’ Top Target

Tobias Harris and his $39 million expiring contract with the Philadelphia 76ers was deemed the top offseason target for the Chicago Bulls by Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey in a piece published June 23 following the 2023 NBA draft.

“Getting out from under a long-term contract like Zach LaVine’s (which runs through 2026-27), could kickstart such a reboot,” Bailey prefaced before saying, “And a team like the Philadelphia 76ers, who might convince themselves they’re one piece away, could use LaVine’s explosiveness. A trade involving him and Tobias Harris (whose deal ends in 2024) might make some sense.”

The NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement, set to begin on July 1, the first day of free agency, was designed to penalize teams that repeatedly find themselves above the luxury tax threshold. Expiring contracts are now some of the most valuable currency an NBA franchise could possess, making Harris’ deal one that teams will give up real assets for.

Bulls Star Would Fit ‘Beautifully’ With Sixers’ Joel Embiid

As Bailey would later explain, LaVine would fit “beautifully” with the Sixers should Philadelphia and Chicago both have interest in a swap sending Harris’ expiring money to the Bulls for the former UCLA star.

“Chicago may not have given any indication that it wants to rebuild yet, but Tobias Harris’ expiring contract would be an interesting place to start,” Bailey prefaced before saying, “And Zach LaVine’s explosive perimeter scoring ability would fit beautifully with Joel Embiid’s dominant post game. Both command a ton of defensive attention, and they command it at different areas of the floor. Opposing defenses would be stretched thin trying to cover both.”

More than likely, Joel Embiid and LaVine would have James Harden helping to run the show in the Sixers’ offense. Harden is likely to re-sign with Philadelphia instead of returning to the Houston Rockets, as has been heavily rumored, according to PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck.

“Harden returning to the Sixers on a team-friendly deal remains the focus of Philadelphia’s offseason, and it looks increasingly likely that they might be able to make that happen,” Neubeck said. “The Houston Rockets are Harden’s biggest suitor outside of Philadelphia, but the indication is that they are not willing to go over the top with years or dollars to sign him specifically.”

Zach LaVine Uninterested in Sixers’ Division Rival

As the New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy reported, LaVine is uninterested in joining the Sixers’ Atlantic Division rivals, the New York Knicks, due to the presence of former CAA employee Leon Rose.

“Zach LaVine’s representatives would be against a deal to the Knicks, the Daily News has learned,” Bondy wrote. “The Bulls are reportedly gauging interest in the All-Star guard, which prompted speculation that the Knicks — who are strapped with future draft assets — would get involved. But a source said the LaVine camp isn’t interested in dealing with the Knicks, who have a reputation around the league of favoring clients of CAA, the agency that employed Leon Rose before his move to the Knicks front office.”