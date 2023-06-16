Ascending Sixers Guard Off Limits in Trade Talks For Bulls Star

Ascending Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is off limits in any hypothetical Zach LaVine trade talks according to PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck — who feels that the only way the Sixers would land LaVine is via a bargain bin deal; ultimately making Neubeck skeptical about the viability of such a trade on Philadelphia’s end.

“On the Sixers’ end, I think (a LaVine trade) only really makes sense if they’re getting a bargain basement price and holding onto Tyrese Maxey in the process,” Neubeck prefaced before saying, “Even if they can’t, I’m not exactly convinced that bringing on talented players on awful contracts is the way to right this ship.”

The Chicago Bulls are on the hook for the four seasons remaining on his five-year, $215 million contract, and could desire Tobias Harris’ expiring contract. What then becomes the critical question is whether or not the Bulls would be willing to give up their two-time All-Star for what would amount to a salary dump. Doing so would signal a firesale that’d likely require Chicago to trade off pieces like DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso as well, while potentially passing up on re-signing former Sixers big man Nikola Vucevic.

Sixers Ideal No. 1 Offseason is Bringing Back James Harden

Neubeck believes the Sixers bringing back James Harden would be the “ideal” No. 1 offseason and believes that until a decision is made by “The Beard” either way, any trade rumor is merely “discussion fodder.”

“Let it be said for perhaps the 25th time already this offseason — Philadelphia’s ideal No. 1 offseason is bringing Harden back on a team-friendly contract, and that has been their focus,” Neubeck prefaced before saying, “Until or unless that possibility is ruled out, all of these fantasy team type trades are just that, and this is just discussion fodder.”

As Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reports, the Sixers’ focus is indeed to bring Harden back this offseason; but to a short-term deal that avoids what the Washington Wizards are currently facing with Bradley Beal’s contract.

“Philadelphia has made it clear the Sixers are focused on re-signing Harden, who has until June 29 to decline a $35 million player option for next year,” Fischer wrote. “Similar to last summer, it appears that Philadelphia would prefer to sign Harden to a shorter-term agreement, one that still provides a lucrative payday for the 10-time All-Star but doesn’t present the Sixers with the possible predicament that Washington currently faces with Beal’s long-term salary.”

Zach LaVine Would Be ‘Powerful’ Joel Embiid Complement

Elias Schuster of Bleacher Nation believes LaVine would make for a good complement to Embiid and thinks the Sixers would do well to engage the Bulls in trade talks.

“Not only could (LaVine) provide the MVP with some secondary scoring assistance, but he’d give Philly a powerful perimeter scoring game to pair with (Joel) Embiid’s interior dominance,” Schuster wrote in a June 6 opinion piece. “It’s not hard to see a world where these two lead one of the more efficient and explosive offenses in the NBA.”

Neubeck thinks the opposite; that LaVine would be a poor fit due to his lack of defensive tenacity and score-first mentality.

“(LaVine) has real issues that would be amplified here in Philadelphia, namely that he is lost at sea on defense a lot of the time and slots in only as a secondary playmaker,” Neubeck prefaced before saying, “Combining multiple half-creators into one full option isn’t the sort of thing that tends to win basketball games.”