Proposed Trade Sees Bulls Land $90 Million Sharpshooter, Unload Ex Top-10 Pick

The Chicago Bulls’ offseason is in full swing after being eliminated in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks 4-1. While the season ended in a disappointing fashion for the Bulls it doesn’t mean the season wasn’t a success.

The Bulls increased their win total from 31 wins last season to 46 this season. The Bulls’ success this season was largely influenced by last year’s busy offseason.

Chicago was able to add DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and Ayo Dosunmu last offseason. All four made huge contributions to the Bulls this season as the team got off to a strong start going 27-11 before they started to sustain injuries.

Ball and Caruso both went down with injuries in January. Caruso was was only able to play 41 games and Ball was only able to play 35 games. On top of those injuries, Zach LaVine played the last half of the season on an injured knee that will require surgery this offseason.

Huge Offseason Ahead

The Bulls’ front office said during the season they largely wanted to see what this team could do if they were healthy. In other words, they would like to keep the current team together, but they might be forced to make changes.

LaVine has recently said that he plans to explore free agency and that he is open to re-signing with the Bulls. If he did sign elsewhere the Bulls would have to do something to soften the blow. Also, Ball is still having issues with his injured knee.

The Bulls will take all of that into effect as they approach the offseason. The team’s current roster also has some weaknesses they should address. Chicago doesn’t have enough three-point shooting and they lack a rim protector.

Heavy’s Sean Deveney recently spoke to an Eastern Conference executive that suggested a trade the Bulls could make with another playoff team to address one of those needs.

“They’ll get a read on what Coby White might get them. They really like Ayo, he has some upside and I think they’re ready to see what White can bring in on the market this summer. I would look out for Duncan Robinson. The Heat will consider getting off that contract, they like what (Max) Strus does for them and they have other young guys who can fill those minutes, who can make shots for them. But the Bulls need shooting, they need better floor spacing. They’d have to find a way to construct a deal that makes sense, but if the principles are Robinson going to Chicago and White to Miami, that works both ways. The Heat could use a backup point guard who can score a bit like White. They should have (Tyler) Herro off the ball more, but he has played a fair amount of point guard. I am not sure the Heat and Bulls want to be helping each other, but there is definitely a deal to be made there.”

The Deal Makes Sense

Robinson would certainly address the Bulls’ three-point shooting needs. His minutes have also been cut almost in half this postseason from 25.9 per game this season to 13.2 this postseason. His three-point shooting has still been strong though, making 52.6% this postseason.

As for White, it seems like he might be the odd man out in a crowded Bulls backcourt. In his five postseason games, he averaged just 8.4 points in 19.6 minutes per game. Shooting just 33.3% from the field and 27.6% from three.

If a trade like this were to happen it would address one of the Bulls’ big needs. They’ll still need to add some rim protection and possibly deal with the loss of LaVine. This offseason will be critical for the Bulls’ future.