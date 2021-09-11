Zach LaVine is Inching Toward a Huge and Lucrative Honor

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is looking like a man on the cusp of taking the next step in his NBA career.

That progress comes with some nice perks. LaVine just won a gold medal with Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. He is almost certainly a regular season away from signing a max contract with the Bulls, which barring a disaster, will come after he plays on the best NBA squad he’s ever been on.

LaVine had a season worthy of All-NBA consideration last season and recently signed with Klutch Sports management where the list of high-profile clients is massive. The video game world is noticing LaVine’s ascension too and it has led to a new endorsement deal.

Zach LaVine Signs With Mountain Dew and Has a Part in NBA 2K22

LaVine recently signed with Mountain Dew and he has a major role in NBA 2K22’s Three-Point Shootout feature within All-Star Weekend.

LaVine serves as the host for the mini-game. He spoke to Yahoo! Sports about the opportunity and being a little underrated in the game. “I like the way how they branded with other people who are really good guys,” LaVine said. “They let you be yourself.”





LaVine is rated an 87 in this year’s game and he talked about that during the interview.

I don’t really get after it like that. I used to really, really care about it. But, at the end of the day, they’re gonna do what they’re want to do, they might underrate some guys. They might overrate some guys. They’re gonna get responses regardless, and that’s good for 2K. I let my game do the talking, and I think I’ve gotten better each and every year I’ve been, not only in the game but in real life. So that’s what I try to worry about, and I enjoy the game.

LaVine’s presence in 2K is as a playable character and the host of the three-point shootout, but if things align properly, he might have an even bigger impact soon.

Zach LaVine is Looking Like a Future NBA 2K Cover Athlete

The trend with NBA 2K has been for ascending athletes to first be a part of smaller aspects of the game’s promotion before ultimately being asked to be the cover athlete.

There are some exceptions with mega stars like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and this year’s cover athlete Luka Doncic, but players like Derrick Rose, Paul George and others worked their way up to cover athlete by being the face of auxiliary features like NBA 2K Combine and NBA 2K Mobile.

Depending on how well LaVine plays in 2021-22 and how much success the Bulls have, don’t be shocked to see him as a candidate or even favorite to be the NBA 2K22 cover athlete. Because he is set for free agency, let’s just hope he’s on the cover in a Bulls uniform and not representing the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat or New York Knicks.

