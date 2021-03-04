Zach LaVine Reveals Strategy for Three-Point Contest

He won’t be participating in the slam dunk contest, but Zach LaVine still plans on putting on a show as a participant in the three-point shootout during All-Star weekend. The Chicago Bulls wrapped up the first half of their regular season on Wednesday night, in a 128-124 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

While the rest of the team will enjoy a few extra days off, LaVine is presented with a busy weekend. Not only is he in the three-point contest, but he’s also a member of the All-Star roster, and will participate in the exhibition.

LaVine won’t, however, participate in the dunk contest, which will take place following the three-point shootout. He last partook in the event in 2016, when he won his second consecutive trophy over Aaron Gordon.

No one else on the Bulls was selected to participate in the weekend’s festivities, with Thaddeus Young considered a strong candidate for the skills challenge, which will take place prior to the three-point contest. Neither Coby White nor rookie guard Patrick Williams was named to the Rising Stars roster either, but Chicago can’t be picky.

Their best player is participating in two of four events at the All-Star weekend, which is good publicity and sends a message about how the team is faring in their era of rebuilding.

LaVine is Strategizing Based on Past Mistakes

Fans will no doubt remember that last year was Zach LaVine’s first in the three-point shootout, at All-Star weekend in Chicago. He was eliminated in the first round behind a score of 23.

LaVine failed to capitalize on his money ball rack, which he placed at the top of the key in last year’s contest. He made just two out of five, resulting in four out of a potential 10 point total for that rack.

This year, LaVine told reporters (via K.C. Johnson on Twitter) that his money rack will go in one of the corners.

Zach LaVine on 3-point shootout: "(The money balls) are going to be in the corner." LaVine rued his poor strategy last year, which featured him placing money balls at top of key. On stacked field: "If I put my money balls in the right spot, I think I have a chance to win." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 4, 2021

After Wednesday night’s win over New Orleans, LaVine is up to a whopping 59 percent shooting average from the left corner of the three-point line. It seems like that would be the obvious placement for his money ball rack this time around, given that he’s shooting just 31 percent from the right corner.

LaVine Should be the Betting Favorite

Even alongside two former victors of the contest in Stephen Curry and Devin Booker, Zach LaVine should be considered the favorite to take home the hardware on Sunday night.

Among all six participants, he leads in three-point percentage by a wide margin at a 43 percent average. Curry is the next name behind him at 41 percent on the year.

None of the other competitors are shooting over 39 percent.

But while Curry isn’t as close in terms of percentage, he’s made 49 more shots (169) from behind-the-arc than LaVine (120) this year and is averaging three and a half more attempts per game. If you’re looking for the Bulls’ guards closest competition, look no further.

