Burrow Will Join Kelce Brothers on ‘New Heights’ Live Show in Cincinnati

The most popular sports podcast in the world is coming to Cincinnati for a live show featuring the most popular athlete in Cincinnati.

The “New Heights” podcast hosted by brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce will feature Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in a live version of the show on April 11 at the University of Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium, the podcast announced via its official X account on April 4.

The post read: “Couldn’t do a show in Cincinnati without some special guests JOE BURROW x NEW HEIGHTS LIVE April 11th at UC! Tix on sale NOW.”

The Kelce Brothers are Cleveland Heights, Ohio, natives, who played together for the Bearcats before embarking on NFL careers.

Kelce Brothers Have Deep Ties to Cincinnati

Jason Kelce walked on at Cincinnati as a running back in 2006 before moving to the offensive line, where he became a two-time All-Big East selection in 2009 and 2010.

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Jason Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft and he played his entire, 13-season career there, earning NFL All-Pro honors six times and helping lead the Eagles to a victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. He retired in March 2024.

Travis Kelce played for Cincinnati from 2008 to 2012 and was an All-Big East selection in 2012 before the Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In 11 seasons with the Chiefs he’s been a seven-time NFL All-Pro and won three Super Bowls, including back-to-back victories in 2022 and 2023.

The brothers started the “New Heights” podcast in Sept. 2022 and faced each other in Super Bowl LVII in Feb. 2023, with the Chiefs coming out on top. In the fourth quarter of 2023, “New Heights” was the No. 6 podcast in the U.S. and the No. 1 sports podcast in the U.S., according to Edison Research.

Burrow is a native of The Plains, Ohio, and played three seasons for Ohio State before transferring to LSU, picking the Tigers over Cincinnati.

Burrow Coming Off Season-Ending Surgery in 2023

Burrow and the Bengals faced Kelce and the Chiefs in back-to-back AFC championship games in 2021 and 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium, winning the first time and losing the second.

Burrow signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension before the 2023 season that pays him an estimated $55 million per season — an NFL record — but missed the last seven games of the 2023 regular season after a wrist injury that required surgery. The Bengals finished the season 9-8 and missed the playoffs for the first time since Burrow’s rookie season after he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Burrow told ESPN’s Ben Baby on March 3 that he expects to be cleared to throw again in May.

“I think middle of May is when I am expecting to kind of be cleared for full contact and everything,” Burrow said. “Over the next month (to) month and a half, we’ll kind of decide all those things.”

“I can lift basically normally now, which I’m excited about. So the next two months, I’ll basically be just doing what I’ve done for the last couple of years Just the 12 weeks of extra work in the rearview.”