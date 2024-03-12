Ja’Marr Chase Issues Cryptic Message Amid Justin Jefferson Speculation

A wildly successful bayou gridiron band will resurface in Cincinnati if Ja’Marr Chase gets his way.

The Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver issued a cryptic social media post on Tuesday amid speculation of former teammate Justin Jefferson‘s future. Jefferson, the Minnesota Vikings star wideout, has his future up in the air with the free agency departure of quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons.

Chase wrote “this will be a krazy story to tell” in regards to the possibility of Jefferson rejoining Chase and fellow former LSU Tigers star and current Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The trio put together a monster season at LSU en route to a national title in 2019.

“Hey, if we could do that, I’m with it,” Chase told NBC Sports’ Devin McCourty in November 2023. “I ain’t a selfish player. I don’t mind. I might have to take a [pay] cut. He might gotta take a cut, too, but I ain’t a selfish player. That would be fun to see again.”

Whether or not Jefferson will become available remains unknown. However, Jefferson has contract negotiations with the Vikings amid ongoing trade rumors.

Justin Jefferson Wants to be Paid Historically Big

Jefferson has a four-year, $13.12 million deal with the Vikings, and he has a fifth year option of $19.74 million on the horizon in 2024. One of the top receivers in the league, Jefferson wants a historically big new contract.

“I’m definitely aware of what I’ve been doing for the organization, what I’ve done ever since I’ve stepped foot on this NFL field,” Jefferson told NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah in February via ESPN.

“So I’m definitely going to do what’s right by getting the amount that I feel like I’m valued,” Jefferson continued. “I definitely will keep in mind the different stats and where I am as a player and as a receiver.”

“So I’m definitely going to let the agent and all of that do all of the different negotiations and the different numbers,” Jefferson added. “But I definitely would like and hope to be one of the highest-paid players and especially receivers.”

Both a three-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler, Jefferson has dominated in his brief NFL career thus far. He has 392 catches for 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career.

Cincinnati wouldn’t have the easiest time trading for Jefferson amid $45.99 million in salary cap space. Spotrac projects Jefferson for $32 million annually or a four-year, $128 million deal.

Bengals Have Reason to Dream

Nonetheless, the Bengals have good reason to dream Chase’s dream. Jefferson, Chase, and Burrow produced an offensive juggernaut together at LSU in 2019 amid 48.4 points per game.

Jefferson tallied 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns, and Chase amassed 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. Burrow dominated on his way to a Heisman Trophy win amid 5,671 yards passing for 60 touchdowns versus six interceptions. He had a monster rating of 202.0, and he completed 76.8% of his passes.

All three have excelled ever since in the NFL. Burrow completed 68% of his passes for 14,083 yards and 97 touchdowns versus 37 picks in his first four seasons. Chase has 268 catches for 3,717 yards and 29 touchdowns in three seasons.

Unlike Jefferson, Burrow and Chase have reached two AFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl. Jefferson has yet to experience his first playoff win, but joining forces with his ex-LSU teammates could change that.