Browns QB Baker Mayfield Reacts to Myles Garrett’s Extension

The Cleveland Browns are on the verge of inking defensive end Myles Garrett to the richest contract in NFL history and quarterback Baker Mayfield couldn’t be happier.

After all, he has to feel much safer knowing Garrett will be on his side of the ball for the foreseeable future in Cleveland.

Mayfield shared his reaction on social media, writing: “Well deserved!!! Let’s get it

[Myles Garrett].”

Browns Haven’t Had Good Luck With First-Round Picks

The Browns are in the final steps of inking Garrett, a former No. 1 overall pick, to a historic long-term. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that the sides are close to agreeing to a 5-year, $125 million contract. The deal would link him to Cleveland through the 2026 season.

“We do see Myles as a long-term member and pillar in our organization,” general manager Andrew Berry told 105.7 the Fan Baltimore in May. “Great player, great person. Obviously, he did make a mistake last year that he’s learned from. But our confidence in and faith in Myles has not wavered and we’re looking to seeing what he does this year and certainly for years to come.”

Even on the verge of a historic contract extension #Browns star @MylesLGarrett is putting in work 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pex648JLC2 — Heavy on Browns (@HeavyOnBrowns) July 14, 2020

The extension would move Garrett past Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, who currently the highest paid edge-rusher in the league in terms of average annual value at $23.5 million. Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence and Kansas City’s Frank Clark both are over the $20 million mark as well. Rams DT Aaron Donald is on a $135 million contract he signed in 2018 and he makes $22.5 million annually.

Garrett’s extension would be the first for a Browns first-round pick since Joe Haden signed an extension in 2014 after being taken with the No. 7 pick in the 2010 draft.

Baker Mayfield Heading Into Key Year 3 With Browns

Baker Mayfield: "We brought in guys that want to win, and they will do anything to accomplish that"Quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed the media via Zoom on May 27, 2020. #PlayerSound 2020-05-27T20:26:06Z

While Garrett appears set for the future, there is still some uncertainty ahead for Mayfield, who was the top pick in 2018.

After garnering some MVP hype in the preseason following a record-setting rookie year, Mayfield finished his sophomore season in the NFL with 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, ranking next-to-last in both passer rating (78.8) and completion percentage (59.4%). It wasn’t what people expected when the Browns added Odell Beckham Jr. to the offense via a blockbuster trade.

Now Mayfield enters a critical year needing a bounce back. The Browns will be faced this coming offseason with the decision to pick up his fifth-year or not, similar to what the Bears dealt with with Mitch Trubisky this year.

“There’s no doubt Year 3 is always a big year in these contracts,” Mayfield said. “Timing-wise, everybody knows that. I’m not going to put any added pressure on myself. There’s no need for that, because if I win, good things will happen.

“That’s why quarterback is one of the positions that’s the hardest in sports—if I play better, our team is going to do better. I put that pressure on myself, so it doesn’t matter what year it is. I have to play better each year.”

Along with Mayfield, Browns young guns Nick Chubb and Denzel Ward are due for paydays soon.

READ NEXT: Analyst Rips LeBron James After Injury to Rajon Rondo