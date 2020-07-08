Earlier this offseason, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was 100 percent following offseason surgery.

However, Beckham appeared to refute the claim that he’s back at his full-strength in an Instagram post showing him running.

“80%…… n loading,” Beckham wrote as the caption.

So maybe not 100 percent yet — by Beckham’s standards — but it still looks pretty good.

The clip drew praise from many of Beckham’s NFL peers, from D.K. Metcalf to CeeDee Lamb. The post was the first of many from Beckham, who has been active in spurts on social media this offseason. In another post, Beckham called out those who have been critical of him.

“Errbody got somethin to say…. save ya 2 cents,” Beckham wrote.

Odell Beckham Trying to ‘Put Body Back Together’

Beckham didn’t miss a game last season, but played through multiple injuries during his first season in Cleveland, most notably to his hip and groin. It was also reported at one point that Beckham was playing through a sports hernia. Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier last season, he did not live up to the wild expectations set for him. Beckham finished his first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. However, he was basically playing from behind from the get-go due to injuries.

Beckham had core surgery in January and has been rehabbing relentlessly, sharing an update .

“Recovery’s going well,” Beckham said in the video. “Guess I’m really trying to put my body back together. I’ve been playing for 23 years, so for me, I’m trying to put it all back together in seven months. Trying to build up resiliency, more strength.”

Odell Beckham Predicts Best Year Yet

VideoVideo related to odell beckham appears to refute claim that he’s 100 percent 2020-07-08T02:16:17-04:00

Beckham made a name for himself with the Giants, where he made a trio of Pro Bowls and was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Beckham hasn’t been shy about talking about the disappointment of last season following the trade to Cleveland. But back healthy, he believes that he’s in for the best year of his career.

“I would honestly say this is probably going to be one of my best seasons — bigger, stronger, faster,” Beckham said in the video. “This my time.”

So far, he’s impressed his new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who had nothing but good things to say about Beckham during a recent session with the media.

“He’s a worker,” Van Pelt said. “He loves football. He’s smart as hell. He’s just been a model guy this offseason.

“He’s all in,” Van Pelt added. “He’s bought in. He’s been there, and it’s awesome. It’s good to have him there. Everybody’s attendance has been outstanding, and that’s a tribute to Kevin and the guys that are buying into the program.”

Beckham has also drawn praise from his quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is entering a big season of his own.

“Those guys are working extremely hard,” Mayfield told reporters. “They look really good, and they say they feel really good. It’s just a different mindset going into it. I think they went back to the basics. They’re ready to take over, and it’s their time now. They know that. We only have so many more opportunities together. They’re going to do it and everything for each other. I’m looking forward to seeing the productivity they have.”

READ NEXT: Browns Star Jarvis Landry Reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ Megadeal