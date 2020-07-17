Browns Star Demands NFL Apology to Colin Kaepernick

Myles Garrett wants to see the NFL do more when it comes to battling racism in America and the Cleveland Browns star also believes that the league owes Colin Kaepernick an apology.

At the start of the 2016 season, Kaepernick began protests against police violence and systemic racism by first sitting and then kneeling during the national anthem. Kaepernick’s protest sparked a movement in the NFL, with multiple players following suit and the league creating a policy in response.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick said following his initial protest. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Now that time has passed and there is a swell of momentum behind what Kaepernick was protesting at the time following the death of George Floyd, Garrett believes the NFL owes the former 49ers QB an apology.

“I feel like they should have a bigger voice,” Garrett told reporters. “They have so much access to resources. They should be able to speak up. I believe Kap deserves an apology. I know it’s one thing to stand behind us and support our efforts, but they should be standing beside us in what we’re doing, seeing as there are a lot of players big and small in their stardom trying to do things for their hometowns, for where they play and just for areas that they know have been affected. I feel like they should be right there beside us trying to lead the charge.”

Myles Garrett Doing his Part to ‘Stop the Cycle’

Garrett has done his part, although he acknowledges more needs to be done. He paid for the funeral of Louisville chef David McAtee and has been vocal on his social media channels talking and raising awareness about the issues.

“It’s just making it better for the young women and children, who are my age and under, who I want to see get out of situations that can turn into violence or keep this cycle perpetuated,” Garrett told Cleveland.com.

Roger Goodell: I Encourage Teams to Sign Kaepernick

After the a large group of star players in the NFL spoke out against the league for not having a strong enough response in wake of recent events that highlighted police brutality against the African-American community.

In response, the NFL pledged to donate $250 million over a 10-year period to increase its social justice footprint. Goodell also commented on Kaepernick’s future in the league.

“If he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s going to take a team to make that decision,” Goodell told ESPN. “But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that.

“If his efforts are not on the field but continuing to work in this space, we welcome him to that table and to help us, guide us, help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in the communities. We have invited him in before, and we want to make sure that everybody’s welcome at that table and trying to help us deal with some very complex, difficult issues that have been around for a long time.”

