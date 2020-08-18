Browns Defender Fires Back After Controversial Nick Chubb Hit

The Cleveland Browns were their own worst enemies on Monday during a rainy practice, with starting second-year linebacker Mack Wilson shaking up Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb with a high, hard hit.

Chubb was taken off the field and looked at by the training staff, later being evaluated for a concussion. The practice was the first padded day of camp for the Browns and Wilson was obviously a little too eager to get going. Wilson reportedly slammed Chubb high around the shoulders after he caught a pass. Wilson was yelled at by defensive coordinator Joe Woods and spoken to one-on-one by head coach Kevin Stefanski, according to reporters on scene.

Kevin Stefanski had 1 on 1 talk w Mack Wilson after high tackle of Nick Chubb in tackling period. Chubb left field. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) August 17, 2020

Wilson also heard it on social media and quickly fired out a response to the trolls in his mentions.

“I just practice with a lot of passion, my intentions is to never hurt anyone on my team nor any other player I’m going up against. We good though keep the negative comments to yourself. #NoBarkALLBITE,” Wilson wrote on Twitter.

I just practice with a lot of passion, my intentions is to never hurt anyone on my team nor any other player I’m going up against. We good though keep the negative comments to yourself. #NoBarkALLBITE — Mack Wilson (@5mackwilson1) August 17, 2020

Mack Wilson Has Been Outspoken on Disrespect of Browns LBs

The biggest question mark for the Browns on the defensive side of the ball is at linebacker, where Wilson has an inside track on a starting spot. However, it’s been a frequent criticism that the Browns linebacking corps is among the worst — which Wilson has heard loud and clear.

“You’re basically saying that [we] are piece of crap,” Wilson said. “To me, that’s how I’m taking it because you say we’re the [31st] linebacker core in the National Football League, and that’s just total disrespect. I know the guys in the room have seen it, and I make sure that I remind those guys of what these people think of us.

“I just always tell them, ‘we’re going to prove the world wrong. We’re just going to continue to work. Keep our heads down and just focus on the task at hand.’ That’s just taking it one day at a time because everybody’s going to find out and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re just going to keep working and show everybody otherwise.”

I love that a lot of people doubting me. 🙇🏾‍♂️ — Mack Wilson (@5mackwilson1) July 3, 2020

Wilson was forced into action as a rookie after an injury to veteran Christian Kirksey last season. The Alabama product performed admirably, racking up 82 total tackles from his inside linebacker spot to go with an interception and sack in 14 starts. He was a fifth-round pick in 2019 and is considered a leader in a young LB room. Other competing for starting spots are his draft-mate Sione Takitaki, B.J. Goodson and rookie Jacob Phillips.

Browns Warned Players About Being Too Physical in Pads

Knowing that many players would be eager to get after it, Stefanski said he warned his players about revving things up too fast.

“We had that conversation last night,” Stefanski said before practice on Monday, per cleveland.com. “The pace of practice should look exactly the same as it did [Sunday] in shells. They have to understand how to practice hard and take care of each other regardless of the dress or the attire that they are wearing.”

Chubb likely isn’t at risk of missing the team’s opener on Sept. 13 and doesn’t have a history of concussions. He’s one of the most valuable assets the team has, finishing last year with 1,494 yards and eight touchdowns, just missing out on the rushing title.

