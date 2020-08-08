Odell Beckham Inspires Viral Reaction With New Look

Odell Beckham Jr. gave Cleveland Browns fans a first taste of how he’ll look in the team’s new uniforms and also sent a message to those doubting that he can continue to be an elite talent in the NFL.

Beckham posted the photos in the Browns new black jersey with white pants. The first caption delivered a promise of sorts.

“It’s not a threat, it’s a promise…. im comin back on my worst behavior,” Beckham wrote.

He followed that up shortly after with: “It’s personal….but don’t take it personal.”

Odell Beckham Bullish on Second Season With Browns

It’s not the first time Beckham has made lofty promises about his return to the field this season. Coming off surgery this offseason, Beckham believes he’s going to have the best season of his career, which he said in a video released on his personal YouTube page.

“I would honestly say this is probably going to be one of my best seasons — bigger, stronger, faster,” Beckham said. “This my time.”

Beckham’s best season came in 2015, when he racked up 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns with the New York Giants. During his first three years in the league OBJ went over 1,300 yards and double-digit touchdowns, feats he hasn’t accomplished since. Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier last season, Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations set for him when he arrived to Cleveland. He finished his first season with the Browns with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. However, he was basically playing from behind from the get-go due to injuries.

Browns Never Thought Odell Beckham Would Opt Out

Beckham made headlines with a quote in WSJ. Magazine that had him calling for the season to be canceled.

“Obviously with everything that’s going on, it doesn’t make sense why we’re trying to do this. I can understand basketball was already in the playoffs. Five-on-five basketball in an arena is going to be more intense than regular-season games. Hooping is different than playing an eleven-on-eleven contact sport where there’s 80 people in a locker room. We’re not ready for football season. So why are we trying to push forward?” Beckham said. “It’s obviously for their money. And that bothers me because there’s always been this—and I hate saying it like that—but the owners’ [attitude is], ‘Oh we own you guys,’ and just kind of that unfairness going on that they don’t see us as human. I just feel like the season shouldn’t happen and I’m prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn’t mind not having it.”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team has spoken to Beckham and that they were never under the impression he would opt out.

“My conversations with him have been very positive,’’ Stefanski said Friday on a video conference, per Cleveland.com.

Browns GM Andrew Berry echoed those sentiments.

“Odell is very mindful that he has to be conscientious with his words,” Berry said last week. “That being said, we have had plenty of dialogue and conversation with Odell, not only just through the summer but certainly as he has returned to Cleveland, and that has been a positive thing. He’s returned and really been focused on working hard. He’s been very engaged in everything that we have done in the classroom. He’s really focused on having a great year.”

