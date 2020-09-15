Browns WR Odell Beckham Shares NSFW Response to Ravens Loss

Odell Beckham Jr. did not mince words when asked about the Cleveland Browns blowout Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

“They were the better team. They beat the s— out of us,” Beckham told reporters on Tuesday while reflecting on the Browns 38-6 loss. “Toss it up as a mulligan.”

Beckham drew a team-high 10 targets in the loss, but managed just three catches for 22 yards. He also had a critical drop and was called for a face mask penalty that negated a solid gain. The Browns don’t have time to dwell with their miscues. Cleveland faces Cincinnati and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow on Thursday Night Football.

“It’s a short week,” Beckham said. “We’ve got to flush it and move on.”

Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Looking for Chemistry

Beckham has had a hard time getting on the same page with quarterback Baker mayfield, which has been a theme during his tenure in Cleveland. Beckham was banged up last season, which severely limited his practice time despite not missing a game, but time is running out for the duo.

“I think it has to come naturally. … I think we had some great 1-on-1 opportunities Sunday, just didn’t connect. We’re working on that. We’ll get it fixed,” Mayfield said, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan.

Beckham chocked it up to needing more live action on the field. “Sunday wasn’t what we wanted, but more game reps will be the way to go,” Beckham told reporters.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who calls the offensive plays, is determined to find a solution.

“We didn’t connect a few times out there,” Stefanski said on Monday. “We have to get to the bottom of it, obviously. Pass game requires precision from 11 guys in order for it to go.

“I think we have a pretty good feel for Odell and his skillset,” Stefanski added. “He’s a talented football player. It’s our job to put him in a position to make plays. Are we going to learn about him, what he’s comfortable with and what we’re comfortable with throughout the season? Yes, so that will grow, but I think we have a pretty good sense of it right now.”

Odell Beckham Defends Bad Body Language

When things aren’t going right on the field, you can usually tell by Beckham’s bad body language, which he has been criticized for during games. When asked about it, Beckham said it’s just part of being OBJ.

“That’s just the way my life’s gone,” Beckham said. “You have to watch everything you do. If you don’t have the same reaction someone may like, you may have a headline written about you. The spotlight’s going to be on me, right, wrong or indifferent.”

Beckham had said that 2020 would be his year and predicted that he’d put up his best numbers yet. During his media session on Tuesday Beckham made sure to clarify his goals.

“I want the world and everyone to understand that I care about one thing and that’s winning and producing,” Beckham said.

The Browns face the Bengals on Thursday and are 6-point favorites for the matchup. The AFC North opponents split their two games last season.

