Browns Make Final Call on Amari Cooper’s Future

The Cleveland Browns have “zero” intention of cutting Amari Cooper and are more likely to rework his deal this offseason to keep him around.

There has been some scuttlebutt about Cooper’s future with the Browns. Cleveland is looking for ways to pinch pennies and Cooper will count $23.7 million against the cap next season.

But Cooper has been well worth the investment since coming over via a trade in 2022. He’s posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and was recently named to his fifth Pro Bowl.

Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com checked with his sources and firmly reported that Cooper won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

“I keep hearing from some fans and media members that the Browns may cut Amari Cooper because of salary cap problems,” Pluto wrote on Sunday, February 4. “I checked with a top NFL source, and the Browns have no intention of letting Amari Cooper leave — I mean, ZERO.”

Amari Cooper Coming Off Stellar Season With Browns

It’s not a surprise but Pluto’s report should put to bed the thought of Cooper not wearing orange and brown next season.

However, the team does need to start thinking about the future when it comes to Cooper. He has just one year left on his deal. An extension could both lock in the Browns’ top pass-catcher for some additional years and lower hit cap hit for next season.

“We have seen a few divas as Browns receivers over the years. Cooper is like Nick Chubb, revered by coaches and teammates,” Pluto wrote. “I was told the Browns may not even have to rework his contract for salary cap purposes. If needed, they will.”

Cooper carried the Browns’ offense last season despite catching passes from four different quarterbacks. He racked up 1,250 yards on 72 catches. Cooper’s standout performance came on Christmas Eve against the Houston Texans. He caught 11 passes for 265 yards — a franchise single-game record.

“Records are meant to be broken. At the end of the day, it’s just numbers. I don’t take it for granted, but it’s the past,” Cooper said on January 10. “I always tell myself, you know, I want to look back on my career in that nostalgic type of way that I think you’re alluding to after I’m done playing.”

Browns Will Look to Add More Weapons at Wide Receiver

One of the priorities for the Browns this offseason will be getting Cooper some help. Elijah Moore (59 catches, 640 yards) and tight end David Njoku (81 catches, 882 yards) were solid contributors. But Cleveland could use a dangerous second option opposite Cooper, which is something they’ll look for this offseason.

“I think that’s definitely Andrew’s desire to add as many good players as you can,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on the idea of adding to their arsenal on January 14. “But I feel really good about the guys on our roster, not to go through every guy, but really pleased with what these guys were able to accomplish. Amari (Cooper), Dave (Njoku), Elijah (Moore), I think all had career-type years and I’m proud of those guys.”

Some wide receiver options that the Browns could look at include Tee Higgins, Mike Evans and Calvin Ridley. It will come down to the amount of cap space the Browns can free up this offseason.