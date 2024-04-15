Browns WR Amari Cooper Issues Rare Message Ahead of Workouts

Amari Cooper isn’t typically one to take to social media with a message, but the Cleveland Browns star receiver shared some words ahead of the team’s offseason workouts kicking off.

Cooper shared an image looking sharp in front of his Rolls-Royce with a somewhat cryptic caption.

“We be on television Sundays, but in this world of propaganda you gotta watch what’s between the TV that’s U,” Cooper wrote.

Unlike many others who play his position, Cooper doesn’t frequent social media. He’s posted on Instagram less than a half-dozen times over the past year. His account on X almost exclusively promotes his Route Runners shoe brand.

It’s a bit notable whenever Cooper decides to show a little bit of his personality. The 29-year-old pass-catcher has made over $116 million in his career, so maybe he just felt like showing off.

The Browns are set to report for voluntary offseason workouts on Monday, April 15. It’s unknown if Cooper will be present.

Amari Cooper Has Been Quiet Star for Browns

On the field, Cooper lets his play do the talking. Since coming over via a trade in 2022, he has been well worth the investment for the Browns. He’s posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and was recently named to his fifth Pro Bowl.

Cooper carried the Browns’ offense last season despite catching passes from four different quarterbacks. He racked up 1,250 yards on 72 catches. Cooper’s standout performance came on Christmas Eve against the Houston Texans. He caught 11 passes for 265 yards — a franchise single-game record.

“Records are meant to be broken. At the end of the day, it’s just numbers. I don’t take it for granted, but it’s the past,” Cooper said on January 10. “I always tell myself, you know, I want to look back on my career in that nostalgic type of way that I think you’re alluding to after I’m done playing.”

Cooper fits the Browns’ mold very well. Like Nick Chubb, he doesn’t cause a commotion and puts the team first. It can cause him to slide under the radar when the debate of top pass-catchers comes up. But Cooper continues to get it done.

Browns WR Amari Cooper Heading Into Final Year of Contract

Cooper is entering the final year of his contract with the Browns. He will be 30 in June but has shown no signs of slowing down. During his two seasons with the Browns, Cooper has tallied 150 catches for 2,410 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Browns are interested in extending his stay in Cleveland.

“Coop’s a Pro Bowl-caliber receiver. He’s played really well for us the past two years,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said at the league meetings in March. “He’s a strong presence in the locker room. We love him. Players like that, you want to make sure that you can retain as long as possible.”

The Browns recently acquired former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy via a trade with the Denver Broncos. The team quickly signed Jeudy to a three-year extension. Jeudy has yet to live up to his first-round billing, but the Browns are confident he can do it in Cleveland.

Working alongside Cooper, one of his role models, could help Jeudy. Both played at Alabama, and Jeudy admitted he studied Cooper carefully when crafting his game.