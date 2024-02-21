Browns Ship Out $100 Million Receiver in Proposed ʻDreamʻ Trade

The Cleveland Browns may be forced to make some tough decisions this offseason, which could include moving on from star pass-catcher Amari Cooper.

A recent hypothetical trade proposal from Bleacher Report has the New England Patriots targeting Cooper. It would give the Browns some cap relief — albeit at a significant cost.

The Patriots would land a true No. 1 wide receiver to kick off the Jerod Mayo era in New England. It would also reunite Cooper with former Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who is not in the same role with the Pats.

“Would the Browns part with standout receiver Amari Cooper? Probably not if they can avoid it. However, Cleveland is facing a $20.6 million cap deficit, and moving him would save $12.4 million in cap space,” Bleacher Reportʻs Kristopher Knox wrote. “If the 29-year-old can be had, landing him would be a dream for the New England Patriots.”

Browns Can Extend Amari Cooper This Offseason

Unfortunately for New England, it is doubtful that the Browns will entertain trading Cooper. He carried the Browns’ offense last season despite catching passes from four different quarterbacks. He racked up 1,250 yards on 72 catches.

Cooper’s standout performance came on Christmas Eve against the Houston Texans. He caught 11 passes for 265 yards — a franchise single-game record.

“Records are meant to be broken. At the end of the day, it’s just numbers. I don’t take it for granted, but it’s the past,” Cooper said on January 10. “I always tell myself, you know, I want to look back on my career in that nostalgic type of way that I think you’re alluding to after I’m done playing.”

Cooper is a big number on the books but the Browns can lighten the cap hit by working out an extension. He will be 30 years old next season but has lots left in the tank. Cooper’s anti-diva attitude and ability to stay on the field are both significant factors as the Browns eye a potential extension.

Cooper has defied all expectations since landing with the Browns in 2022. Cleveland gave up just a fifth-round pick to land Cooper in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

Browns Looking to Add Playmakers Around Amari Cooper

For as good as Cooper was, the Browns need more. Elijah Moore (59 catches, 640 yards) and tight end David Njoku (81 catches, 882 yards) were solid contributors. But Cleveland got little from the rest of their pass catchers.

Browns GM Andrew Berry wouldn’t go as far as to call it a “top priority” this offseason. But he did acknowledge the team could look to add a playmaker or two.

“I mean, we’re still in the assessment mode. We feel pretty good about our group of pass catchers,” Berry told The Athletic on February 1. “I don’t know very many teams across the NFL that have two Pro Bowl-caliber pass catchers (Amari Cooper and David Njoku) and a good complementary crew. We’re always looking to add playmakers. … But I think it would be aggressive (to call that the) top priority.”

Some wide receiver options that the Browns could look at include Tee Higgins, Mike Evans, Gabe Davis and Calvin Ridley.