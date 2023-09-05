Former Browns Bust Predicted to Land With Aaron Rodgers-Led Jets

The Cleveland Browns decided to finally cut ties with former third-round pick Anthony Schwartz as they trimmed their roster down to 53-players but the speedy pass-catcher could find a new home with the New York Jets.

Schwartz’s speed has never been questioned. He’s a world-class speedster, clocking a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at his pro day. The problem for Schwartz was that he was never able to put the other pieces of his game together, becoming more known for his drops and miscues in Cleveland than anything else.

The Browns decided to release Schwartz after a disappointing preseason and the team likely won’t miss his contributions. Schwartz tallied just 14 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown over his two seasons in Cleveland.

Schwartz is now a free agent and there’s a chance another team takes a chance on him with the hopes of harnessing his elite speed. Bleacher Report identified the Jets as a potential suitor.

“There aren’t a lot of legitimate field stretchers on the market, but Anthony Schwartz has that potential,” Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine wrote. “Injuries, poor route-running and inconsistent hands led to a lot of frustration in Cleveland, and he didn’t make the Browns’ 53-man roster this year. But a fresh start, new coaching staff and the opportunity to work with Aaron Rodgers might help Schwartz get back on track.”

Browns Added Significant Depth at Wide Receiver

It made sense for Schwartz to stick around in Cleveland previously despite his struggles. The Browns did not have a deep wide receiver room and the element of speed he brought to the table was not something Cleveland had on the roster.

However, the Browns went to work this offseason reshaping their wide receiver room. Cleveland signed veteran Marquise Goodwin and pulled off a trade with the Jets to land Elijah Moore. The Browns also drafted Cedric Tillman, who joins David Bell as the young guns on the roster.

They’ll join Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, who were the Browns’ top two receivers last season. Cooper notched 78 catches for 1,160 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns last season — his first in Cleveland.

“You set the tone for what the receiver’s group is going to be. I always try to lead by example,” Cooper said. “I’m always pushing the guys to better every day, but it’s more believable when you’re actively showing them that you’re trying to better every day. And that’s what I try to do.”

Browns Have Developmental Piece in Austin Watkins

The Browns found a gem in Austin Watkins, who joined the team in late July after a workout. He led the team in the preseason with 16 catches for 257 yards and two touchdowns but didn’t end up making the final roster, later signing with Cleveland’s practice squad.

“We’re glad we got him back. There’s probably a chance for him to go some other places, but we’re going to keep working with him,” Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook said on September 1. “You never know. You guys have seen it. You get to Week 10, a guy like him may have to step on the field and I think we’ll see, we could be comfortable with that.”

Watkins had a tough route to get back to the NFL. He bounced around practice squads before playing in the CFL and USFL, eventually earning his shot. Watkins has put some solid play on film and there’s a chance he could eventually get some run in Cleveland.