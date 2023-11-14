Former Browns Bust Finds New Home With Dolphins

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz signed with the Miami Dolphins on Monday, giving him a second chance to catch on in the NFL.

Schwartz worked out for the Dolphins during their bye week and the team decided to officially pull the trigger on the signing ahead of their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. He will join the Dolphins’ practice squad with a chance to get called up to the active roster.

Schwartz reacted to the news on social media, sharing a message for his new team.

“Thankful for this next opportunity,” he tweeted, with the hashtag #FinsUp.

Anthony Schwartz Had Rough Run in Cleveland

The Browns released Schwartz in August and he had been without a team since. He has had a rough run in Cleveland after being selected in the third round of the 2021 draft but carries some interesting upside thanks to his speed. He ran a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at his pro day back in 2021 and could be a solid weapon in the Dolphins’ explosive offense.

The problem during his time with the Browns was that Schwartz didn’t develop the other parts of his game. He was wildly inconsistent catching the ball and also dealt with injuries.

Schwartz finished his Browns career with just 14 catches in two seasons for 186 yards. He never caught on in Cleveland and was the target of criticism. Schwartz was even booed during a home preseason game with drops piling up. The change of scenery of being in his home state might help Schwartz get back on track.

He’ll join a group of receivers that includes Tyreek Hill — who leads the NFL in receiving yards — and Jaylen Waddle.

Browns Passing Game Comes to Life Against Ravens

The Browns have reshaped their wide receiver corps and it’s been a bit of a bumpy ride — mostly due to Deshaun Watson’s health. However, the passing game took a nice leap last week, coming through in the clutch during a 33-31 victory against the Baltimore Ravens. Watson was a perfect 14-of-14 in the second half, finishing with 213 yards and a touchdown.

“I just wanted to just make sure I locked in and this was going to be a big moment for myself, because I didn’t want to let my teammates down and I knew that I had to put a lot more on my shoulders than what I should have because we put ourselves in a hole,” Watson said after the game. “But I was ready and prepared for that moment. I didn’t fear anything and I just focused on one play at a time and that’s what we did.”

The Browns have relied heavily on Amari Cooper. He has 41 catches for 715 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His 17.4 yards per catch average is the best of his career.

Elijah Moore is next among wide receivers. He has 34 catches for 314 yards and he scored his first touchdown of the season against the Ravens. The rest of the receivers currently on the Browns’ roster have combined for just nine catches this season.