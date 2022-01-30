Proposed Trade Lands Browns QB Baker Mayfield With NFC Powerhouse

The Green Bay Packers will likely be looking for their Aaron Rodgers replacement this offseason and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is being pitched as an option.

A proposed trade by Bill Barnwell of ESPN lands Mayfield — and a slew of other assets — with the Packers in exchange for Rodgers. Barnwell dubbed the situation an unlikely one but did break down what he felt it would take.

“If the Browns were the team that put together a huge package for Rodgers, though, it would make sense for the Packers to ask for Mayfield as part of the return,” Barnwell wrote. “To be clear, it would still take multiple first-round picks alongside Mayfield to get a deal done.”

Trading for Rodgers would make the Browns a surefire contender but there’s a question of if Rodgers would even be interested in playing for Cleveland. He’s flirted with retirement previously and the Browns would have to give up the farm to land him. With his future even a few years down the line in question, the team would have to get some sort of commitment about his plans.

There’s also the fact that the Browns aren’t well built out at the wide receiver position. Jarvis Landry’s future with the team is up in the air and if he’s released there’s no true No. 1 receiver in Cleveland. While young guns Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz have shown upside, they’re far from a Davante Adams, who Rodgers has been throwing to since 2014.

From the Packers’ perspective, along with a treasure trove of assets, they’d get a young quarterback that has shown upside when healthy.

Browns Have Said Baker Mayfield Will be Starter





Andrew Berry: "We do believe that we have a lot of core pieces on the roster" Andrew Berry addresses the media on January 11th, 2022. #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2022-01-11T16:44:52Z

While there’s much conversation about the Browns quarterback situation, the team has publically backed Mayfield as the starter for next season.

“We have been with Baker for a long period of time at this point. We know his work ethic, we know his drive and we have seen him as a talented passer in this league. We are looking forward to him getting healthy and continuing to make improvements. We expect him to bounce back next year,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters at the end of the season.

Mayfield has surgery on his non-throwing shoulder to repair a torn labrum on January 19 but is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp. He played nearly all of last season with the injury, wearing a brace on his non-throwing shoulder after attempting to make a tackle during Week 2 against the Texans. Mayfield tossed 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season.

Mayfield Eager to Prove Himself After Down Year

Mayfield has never lacked confidence and expects to come back better than ever following his injury-plagued year. The former top pick shared a message on social media after the successful procedure on his shoulder.

“I checked that box off to get this fixed and now it’s on the way to the road to recovery,” Mayfield said. “This is one of those steps to get back to my true self. This past year hasn’t been very easy.”

Mayfield has shown off his upside, helping lead the Browns to the postseason and a Wild Card victory in his third year. If he can regain that form and prove he’s the long-term solution at QB after getting healthy, the Browns won’t have much of a decision to make at the position.