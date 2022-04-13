Browns QB Baker Mayfield Breaks Silence on Trade Rumors

Baker Mayfield has remained mostly quiet during the offseason drama with the Cleveland Browns but spoke up about his situation and relationship with the team during an appearance on the Ya Never Know: You know What I Mean? podcast.

The last month has been a whirlwind for Mayfield and the Browns. The team heavily pursued Deshaun Watson as his replacement, first falling out of the sweepstakes for his services before emerging as his choice. Mayfield felt that he wasn’t told the truth, which has left him feeling disrespected.

“I feel disrespected 100% because I was told one thing and they completely did another,” Mayfield said on the podcast.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said he did have some regrets about how the situation with Mayfield was handled as they tried to convince Watson to play in Cleveland.

“If there’s probably one thing that I would regret or kind of go back [and do] differently, when [Mayfield] had been notified that we were one of the teams that Deshaun wanted to meet with, late that Monday night, we set up the visit,” Berry said, per USA Today. “I had set up a call for Baker’s representation the following morning. The news got out before I was able to make that call.

“You always hate those type of situations because it kind of gives off an appearance of —that’s never how you want someone to find out about that situation. That’s the one thing I wish I had done a little bit differently.”

Mayfield Had Some ‘Great Times’ With Browns

Mayfield’s tenure has been a mixed bag in Cleveland. After setting the rookie touchdown record during his first season and he led the team to their first postseason berth in nearly two decades in 2020. However, last season Mayfield tossed just 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, slumping down the stretch as the team finished 8-9.

Mayfield admitted that last year was tough for him as he battled through injury, poor play and a heaping helping of criticism.

“I had great times my rookie year. I didn’t start in the beginning. I came in and had fun in the back half of the year. 2019 sucked. 2020 was great, made the playoffs. 2021 was miserable. I’m just looking for stabilization right now.”

Where that will be is the question. The trade market has been slow for Mayfield, with the Browns unable to find a suitor for the former top pick. While some teams would be interested in having him on board, Mayfield’s near $19 million salary had left the Browns in a tough spot, also lacking leverage due to their QB situation.

Mayfield Has No Regrets About Time in Cleveland

Along with some other key pieces, Mayfield helped change the momentum for the Browns and gained some loyal fans along the way. While he also had his detractors during his time in a Browns uniform, Mayfield knows he made some fans of the “true Clevelanders.”

“I really, truly honesty have no regrets of my time in Cleveland of what I tried to give that place,” Mayfield said on the podcast. “True Clevelanders and true Browns fans know that, and that’s why I can walk away from the whole situation feeling like I did it.”

Mayfield underwent offseason surgery on his shoulder and will be ready to roll by the start of the season. If he ends up in a situation where he has one year to start, he’ll have one more season before hitting free agency to prove he can be a viable No. 1 quarterback in the NFL.