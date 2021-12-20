Browns QB Baker Mayfield Gives Final Update on Status

Game day has arrived for the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield is still holding out hope that he’ll be able to suit up against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mayfield is one of 20 Browns players on the COVID-19 reserve list and was one of the first this week to test positive. The quarterback shared on social media that he’s been asymptomatic and still has hope he’ll be able to play.

“Blessed to be healthy and have had no symptoms,” Mayfield wrote on social media on Sunday night. “Praying to test negative for COVID.”

Browns Embracing the Challenge

Mayfield and his backup Case Keenum are both currently on the reserve list, so Nick Mullens would draw the start if the two QBs are not able to go.

Mullens is in his fourth NFL season out of Southern Mississippi and garnered some early-career starting experience with the San Francisco 49ers. Mullens — an undrafted free agent — has appeared in 19 career games with 16 starts, completing 387 passes for 4,714 yards with 25 touchdowns. He has spent the 2021 season on the Browns’ practice squad and was active but did not play in the team’s Week 7 game.

The Browns have until 2 p.m. to activate players for the game. Middle linebacker Anthony Walker, defensive end Takk McKinley and guard Wyatt Teller have come off the list this week, thanks in part to the new NFL protocols that allow players a quicker path to return from a positive test.

“Honestly, with the guys who are on the COVID list in terms of them testing out and those type of things, we really do not have any control over that,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “I don’t think anybody knows. That’s the uncertainty of these situations. I think our players embrace the uncertainty and embrace the challenge of this all. Like I mentioned before, if guys make it back, that is great. If they do not, we will be just fine.”

Baker Mayfield Called Out NFL Over Testing

It’s been a stressful week for the Browns and Mayfield appeared to hit a breaking point after a slew of positive tests wiped out the Browns roster on Thursday. Mayfield called out the NFL in a series of tweets for how they have done the testing, which became especially confusing this week.

“NFL make up your damn mind on protocols,” Mayfield tweeted on Thursday. “Showing up and making only 3 teams test?!? All so you can keep the game as scheduled to make money.”

He continued: “Actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is…. But to say you won’t test vaccinated players if they don’t have symptoms, then to pull this randomly. Doesn’t make any sense to me.”

