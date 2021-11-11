Browns QB Baker Mayfield Limited by New Injury

Baker Mayfield has been dealing with a serious shoulder injury for the majority of the season but was limited for Wednesday’s Cleveland Browns practice with a new injury.

Mayfield was listed on the injury report with a foot injury, although he tried to shrug it off while speaking to reporters.

“Just a little sore on my foot. Nothing major by any means,” Mayfield said, who has not shown his cards all year when it comes to injuries. “It is just some nagging thing that has gone a little bit over time. I do not know. It could be turf. It could be a lot of things. I will be alright.”

Mayfield took it easy in practice and didn’t throw as much as usual. He’s expecting that to change as the game against the Patriots on Sunday gets closer.

“Yeah, I will be able to throw more as the week goes on,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield is coming off his best game of the season, passing for 218 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He earned a 132.6 QB rating, his best of the season.

Mayfield has been playing with a serious shoulder injury, which includes a fracture and tear of the labrum. He’s been wearing a brace on his non-throwing shoulder to help him gut through the injury, which has been a process.

“I definitely would say there is more comfort with that on,” Mayfield said of the brace. “Just as the weeks go on, it is going to continue to hopefully improve each day with the rehab and everything we are doing here. More comfortable with that, and just trusting those guys down the field, as well.”

The Browns last played the Patriots in 2019, Mayfield’s second season. The Patriots won that game 27-13 and Mayfield expects a mighty challenge again against Bill Belichick and Co.

“The emphasis for us right now is continuing to build and take care of the football because they are a team that is always situationally aware and a complementary football team. That is just how they are coached,” Mayfield said. “That is how that organization has been for a long time now. We have to take care of the football and capitalize on mistakes, and just be able to play complimentary football once again and just continue to improve.”

Baker Mayfield Happy to See Offensive Line Extended

The Browns locked up two key pieces of their offensive line this week, inking Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller to contract extensions.

“Two extremely deserving guys of those extensions. They deserve that. They protect me. They protect all of our guys. They are team-first guys. Joel has obviously been the consistent guy here for a long time, and Wyatt for the past few years.”

Mayfield is hoping to land his own long-term extension with Cleveland but isn’t getting caught up in the moves the Browns have already made with other players.

“We are very happy to have them extended obviously, but that changes nothing with me,” Mayfield said. “I am still trying to just find a way to win games, and everything else will take care of itself.”

Mayfield gets another chance to prove he can be a franchise quarterback on Sunday.