Browns QB Baker Mayfield Dealing With Concerning New Injury

The injuries continue to pile up for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who added yet another ailment to his already lengthy list on Wednesday.

Mayfield had a groin issue added on the latest injury report along with his foot and shoulder issues. The fourth-year QB did have the knee injury he’s been dealing with removed from the report. That being said, Mayfield did not practice on Wednesday, joining a bevy of other Browns players in street clothes.

Mayfield did speak to the media and explained how the lower body injuries have affected his throwing motion, admitting he’s changed his mechanics.

“Yeah, especially for me – kind of an unorthodox throwing motion when it comes to my lower body and just how violent it is,” Mayfield said. “Your lower body is so important in your throwing motion regardless so it has been definitely a different issue to overcome, but the shoulder stuff is kind of the new normal, and I am not really worried about that anymore. I still try and protect as much as I can. Like I told you guys, there are plays to be made with my feet, and that is where I have been kind of frustrated with that.”





Baker Mayfield on Kareem Hunt and Jack Conklin: "It's gonna be good to get the boys back together"

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski — also the team’s offensive play-caller — is not worried about Mayfield being limited with his legs.

“I thought he made some nice plays there with his feet. Certainly, that adds an element to any offense’s game. You look at some of the big rush attacks around the league, often times there are quarterbacks who are a big focal point of that. Any which way you can gain those yards is a big deal.”

Baker Mayfield Looking to Overcome Frustration





Baker Mayfield: "I expect myself to be better"

Mayfield is playing hurt, which is admirable — to an extent. He did not look great against the Lions in some rough weather, tossing a pair of interceptions, leading to some boos from the home crowd. He then stormed off the field without celebrating the 13-10 victory and did not fulfill his mandatory media obligation.

“I would be the first to tell you I played like [expletive]. It is not about [accountability], and I do not owe you guys any of that,” Mayfield said on the Monday following the game. “I owe that to my teammates and I talked to them so that is what matters.”

Mayfield was 15-of-29 for 176 yards, notching his lowest rating of the season at 53.2. He also missed some easy throws, which he indicated was in part because of his multiple injuries and the weather.

“There is some that between weather and that, but it is not something that I am going to say, ‘Hey, this is why.’ I made a lot of throws yesterday and then I did not make a lot of throws yesterday. There is give and take, but I expect myself to be better. That is how I have always been.”

Browns Expected to Get RB Kareem Hunt Back

What will help Mayfield is having the Browns run-game back at full strength with the return of Kareem Hunt, who has missed the last five games on injured reserve with a calf injury. He was officially designated for return on Thursday, along with offensive tackle Jack Conklin.

Hunt appeared in the first six games this season and recorded 361 rushing yards with five rushing touchdowns. He added 20 receptions for 161 yards. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 19 with a calf injury.

“It is always a mindset thing. I feel like I have a real strong mindset no matter what. I do not think that should really be a problem,” Hunt told reporters on Thursday.

Hunt will combine forces with his buddy Nick Chubb in the backfield. Chubb notched 130 yards on 22 carries last week.